Spanish legend Fernando Torres has named Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest big-game player in the game's history. While Ronaldo will go down in the history books as one of the best players of all time, his performances in big games has been a highlight of his illustrious career.

Torres, a FIFA World Cup and European Championship winner, came up against Cristiano Ronaldo 17 times in club and international football, winning five and losing seven.

He said that Ronaldo relishes big games (as per CristianoXtra):

“Maybe there is not a bigger game player in the world than Ronaldo, and those are the nights that he loves.”

Ronaldo, 38, is still going strong for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, bagging 38 goals and 13 assists in 44 competitive games since his arrival in December 2022. Apart from his on-field exploits, his arrival has also sparked an influx of top players to the league.

Al-Hilal manager picks between Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar

Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has picked Ronaldo ahead of his star player Neymar.

Jesus hailed both top players but added that Ronaldo is ahead of Neymar because of his dedication to the game (via UOL):

"Cristiano Ronaldo has more passion for football and, therefore, puts that as a priority.

"Neymar has more passion for other things and he puts these other things, which is his private life, ahead. But as a player he is fabulous and as man, I spent a month and a half with him, he positively surprised me in everything."

Neymar has not played much for Al-Hilal following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain on a reported €90 million deal. He has been out with an ACL injury, having contributed one goal and three assists in five games across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been the key for Al-Nassr this season, registering 24 goals and 11 assists in 25 games. Al Alami are second in the league, seven points behind Al-Hilal (53) after 19 games.