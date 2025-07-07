“Those are the players United need" - Manchester United told to sign PL star as Andre Onana replacement by former player 

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has urged the Red Devils to sign Emiliano Martinez. He believes the Aston Villa star can be the ideal replacement for Andre Onana.

Saha told Coin Poker that Martinez has been one of the world's best goalkeepers and has shown that he can do well in the Premier League. He claimed that the Argentine is the exact character needed at Manchester United and he can provide competition to Onana, if not replaced. He said via GOAL:

“Every top side needs a top class goalkeeper. Emi Martinez has been voted the best in the world for two years. He’s been exceptionally consistent with Aston Villa and Argentina. He’s done really well. Those are the players United need. They need competition, and if Andre Onana stays, he’ll have to understand why another player is above him in the pecking order. They need great performers like United used to have."

“Martinez won’t be able to rest on his reputation and just have a few good games. He’ll need to be exceptional every game, and that is what you need especially from a goalkeeper. He’s a great shot-stopper, one of the best in the world. He’s also the kind of character that gives a side confidence, so it’ll be interesting to see if he did end up at Old Trafford. He might not be as good on the ball, but I’ve not been overwhelmed by Onana’s ability with his feet either, there’s only been a few assists.”

Manchester United are in the market for a goalkeeper and have been linked with the Argentine. Reports suggest that the Aston Villa star is also interested in leaving Villa Park this summer.

Manchester United target hints at Aston Villa exit

Emiliano Martinez hinted at leaving Aston Villa earlier this year amid interest from Manchester United. When quizzed about what his plans were for the next season, he said that he was unsure about his future. He said via GOAL:

"My future? I don’t know, I come here to play for the national team, and that’s the only thing that matters to me right now. Do I want to move to a new club? The transfer window just opened, so there’s still a long way to go."

Emiliano Martinez was also linked with Barcelona earlier this summer. However, the Catalan side have signed Joan Garcia, while Wojciech Szczęsny has renewed his deal, and Marc Andre-Ter Stegen is also back from his injury.

