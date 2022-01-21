“Those who are doing it probably have a low IQ” – Daniil Medvedev slams Australian Open crowd for echoing Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘siuuu’ chant

Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark 'siuuu' jubilation has found its way into the tennis world, with fans using it to taunt a number of tennis stars in recent weeks. Russian superstar Daniil Medvedev, who has been a victim of those chants at the ongoing Australian Open tournament, has hit out at fans who targeted him.

The 25-year-old played his second-round match against Nick Krygios in the competition earlier today, prevailing 7-6 6-4 4-6 6-2. Regardless, he didn't hesitate to slam the supporters who tried to disrupt the game by replicating Cristiano Ronaldo's 'siuuu' chants.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast



"Break point, second serve and people are cheering like you already made a double fault - that's just disappointing ... it's not everybody who is doing it but those who are doing it probably have a low IQ."



Daniil Medvedev, who signed "Siuuu" on the camera, to Eurosport:"Break point, second serve and people are cheering like you already made a double fault - that's just disappointing ... it's not everybody who is doing it but those who are doing it probably have a low IQ." Daniil Medvedev, who signed "Siuuu" on the camera, to Eurosport:"Break point, second serve and people are cheering like you already made a double fault - that's just disappointing ... it's not everybody who is doing it but those who are doing it probably have a low IQ."💅 💅 https://t.co/43kXQ9mLHX

As quoted by Goal:

"That is the only choice when you get booed between first and second serve. You have to stay calm and win the match."

American tennis legend Jim Courier, who was conducting post-match interviews, said:

"I know. I know. I think they are saying ‘siuuuu’ which is a soccer, football thing."

As the chant started again, Daniil Medvedev, who was obviously frustrated, demanded respect from the fans:

"Sorry, I can’t hear you. Show some respect for Jim Courier. Thank you, guys. Let him speak please. If you respect somebody, at least respect Jim Courier. What I was saying is... I cannot hear him, guys."

TC @totalcristiano



pic.twitter.com/gclAEFk7Jn Cristiano Ronaldo’s first ever SIU at Old Trafford. 🤩 Cristiano Ronaldo’s first ever SIU at Old Trafford. 🤩pic.twitter.com/gclAEFk7Jn

The Russian then went forward to suggest that those who were making the chants probably have a low IQ.

He continued:

"Break point, second serve and people are cheering like you already made a double fault - that’s just disappointing. It’s not everybody who is doing it but those who are doing it probably have a low IQ."

Cristiano Ronaldo doing his siuu jubilation after scoring for Manchester United against Atalanta in the Champions League in November 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo wins another honor at FIFA's The Best Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo simply just can't stop winning major accolades. The Portuguese added another feather to his cap as he was presented with a special award by FIFA for becoming the leading goalscorer in men's international football.

Also Read Article Continues below

The attacker reached that milestone when he scored his 111th goal for Portugal in October 2021, surpassing the previous record held by former Iran striker Ali Daei (109 goals). It's worth noting that the Manchester United forward has scored four more goals for his nation since then, raising his overall tally to 115 goals in 184 games.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Arnav