"Those who don't respect don't deserve respect" - Getafe boss aims dig at Barcelona's Hansi Flick and Joan Laporta for criticizing style of play

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has directed a dig at Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and president Joan Laporta for their criticism of his style of play. The experienced manager shared his thoughts during his press conference ahead of the game against Real Sociedad in LaLiga.

Bordalas was nominated for the Manager of the Month award for January after his side won one and drew one of two league games in the month, while also winning two cup games. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at home to Barcelona, which caused the Catalan giants to fall seven points behind rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick was unhappy with how Bordalas set up his team, as was club president Laporta, and they spoke about it afterwards. The Getafe boss has issued a response in his press conference ahead of his side's next game on Sunday. He pointed out that he respects those who deserve it, and said both men were issuing excuses.

Bordalas said via Barca Universal:

"Flick and Laporta criticizing my style? Well, when you stop winning you have to be just as respectful as when you were winning... Those who don't respect don't deserve respect. They said excuses, so that's good news for us!"

Barcelona took the lead through Jules Kounde in the first half before Mauro Arambarri equalized for Getafe with 10 minutes left in the half. La Blaugrana had 78 percent of the ball and completed 670 passes to 190 by Getafe. They attempted 21 shots and created six big chances, but failed to breach the resolute backline set up by Bordalas.

Barcelona boss convinces defender to remain with club - Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has reportedly convinced defender Eric Garcia to stay at the club after his goalscoring performance against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League. The Spain international had been considering a move away from the Spanish giants after struggling for regular minutes.

Garcia was introduced off the bench with his side behind at Benfica's Estadio da Luz, and scored to draw his side level at 4-4. The former Manchester City man had been negotiating an exit from the club this month, with Como close to finalizing an agreement with him.

After the game on Tuesday, however, he has spoken with Flick and is set to continue at the club.

Eric Garcia will slug it out for a place in the starting XI at the club with the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Inigo Martinez. With his deal set to expire in 2026, he will hope to do enough to earn a new deal to continue at his boyhood club.

