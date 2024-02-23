“Those two definitely marked an era” - Casemiro names ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid stars as midfield idols

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has named club legend Paul Scholes and Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane as his idols.

Casemiro joined the Red Devils in 2022 for a reported £60 million from Real Madrid. Apart from his well-known defensive qualities, the Brazilian has also impressed with his passing range at the Old Trafford-based club.

He has now named Scholes and Zidane as his idols, saying (via Manchester World):

“Those two definitely marked an era, especially Paul Scholes, who played here. I think he’s one of the best midfielders to look up to. And Zinedine Zidane due to his talent, especially.”

Paul Scholes was a mastermind in the middle of the park during his playing days. Zidane, on the other hand, is one of the greatest players to ever grace the game. Casemiro notably played under the Frenchman at Los Blancos.

The Brazilian, since his move to Manchester United, has been a crucial cog for the team. He has so far made 68 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists.

This season, the 31-year-old has made 17 appearances, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Casemiro speaks about former Manchester United and Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Casemiro played with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Manchester United. The pair won loads of trophies together in the Spanish capital, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

Casemiro has now lauded Ronaldo and has termed the Portuguese icon as one of the all-time greats. Speaking about the Al-Nassr and Portugal captain, he said (via GOAL):

“He gave me loads of titles and goals. So, it’s a pleasure to talk about Cris. In my generation, he was top three in the world. Without a doubt, he’s one of football’s all-time best.”

Casemiro also assisted Ronaldo's final Premier League goal for United before the Portuguese left the club via mutual termination of his contract back in 2022.