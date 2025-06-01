"Those two players will be the next ones" - Rio Ferdinand makes Manchester United transfer demands after signing Matheus Cunha

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to make their signings swiftly this summer. He believes that they need to get an experienced striker and midfielder next after sealing the transfer of Matheus Cunha.

Ad

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fernandes stated that he was not interested in naming the players Manchester United should target this summer. However, he believes they need a forward and a midfielder quickly and then a right-back before the window closes. He said via TBR Football:

“I think this is a great start to the transfer window. I think if I was the the recruitment team now, if I was advising them on anything now, I’ll be saying please make sure you do not forget an experienced number nine. I’m not going to say names. I’ve said the names too many times. I’d go and get a midfielder as well. A midfielder who can either dictate the play and pass and be the orchestrator… So those those those two players will be the next ones, a centre forward and a centre midfielder, and also a right back.”

Ad

Trending

Manchester United signed Cunha from Wolverhampton after activating his release clause. The Red Devils are paying £62.5 million for the Brazilian, who was linked with Arsenal.

Rio Ferdinand excited about Matheus Cunha joining Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand continued to speak about Manchester United and admitted that he was excited to see Matheus Cunha join. However, he believes that they need to add more players who can score goals as the current squad cannot score enough of them.

Ad

He said on his channel via Metro:

"He needs to reboot this attack. We don’t look like we’re going to score goals in open play unless it’s Bruno [Fernandes] or maybe Amad [Diallo]. We’ve taken Wolves’ top goalscorer this season. He’s got 16 goals to his name in all competitions. He’s one of the players that I mentioned a few weeks ago: if I had a shopping list, he would be on there."

Ad

"He knows the Premier League so he doesn’t need any adaptation time. This is a huge factor… if you’re going to buy players from foreign leagues, players that don’t have the experience in the Premier League, there is always a risk. But he has the experience here, we’ve seen him here, he grew up a Manchester United fan."

Manchester United have been linked with Viktor Gyokeres, who has worked with Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP. They have also been touted to sign Victor Osimhen, who is a key target for Al Hilal this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More