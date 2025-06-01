"Those two players will be the next ones" - Rio Ferdinand makes Manchester United transfer demands after signing Matheus Cunha

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to make their signings swiftly this summer. He believes that they need to get an experienced striker and midfielder next after sealing the transfer of Matheus Cunha.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fernandes stated that he was not interested in naming the players Manchester United should target this summer. However, he believes they need a forward and a midfielder quickly and then a right-back before the window closes. He said via TBR Football:
“I think this is a great start to the transfer window. I think if I was the the recruitment team now, if I was advising them on anything now, I’ll be saying please make sure you do not forget an experienced number nine. I’m not going to say names. I’ve said the names too many times. I’d go and get a midfielder as well. A midfielder who can either dictate the play and pass and be the orchestrator… So those those those two players will be the next ones, a centre forward and a centre midfielder, and also a right back.”
Manchester United signed Cunha from Wolverhampton after activating his release clause. The Red Devils are paying £62.5 million for the Brazilian, who was linked with Arsenal.
Rio Ferdinand excited about Matheus Cunha joining Manchester United
Rio Ferdinand continued to speak about Manchester United and admitted that he was excited to see Matheus Cunha join. However, he believes that they need to add more players who can score goals as the current squad cannot score enough of them.
He said on his channel via Metro:
"He needs to reboot this attack. We don’t look like we’re going to score goals in open play unless it’s Bruno [Fernandes] or maybe Amad [Diallo]. We’ve taken Wolves’ top goalscorer this season. He’s got 16 goals to his name in all competitions. He’s one of the players that I mentioned a few weeks ago: if I had a shopping list, he would be on there."
"He knows the Premier League so he doesn’t need any adaptation time. This is a huge factor… if you’re going to buy players from foreign leagues, players that don’t have the experience in the Premier League, there is always a risk. But he has the experience here, we’ve seen him here, he grew up a Manchester United fan."
Manchester United have been linked with Viktor Gyokeres, who has worked with Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP. They have also been touted to sign Victor Osimhen, who is a key target for Al Hilal this summer.