“Those types of performance are almost unacceptable” - Louis Saha tells Manchester United to replace ‘horrific’ player with 32-year-old star

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has urged the club to replace Andre Onana with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez. The Cameroonian custodian has endured an underwhelming time at Old Trafford so far, and recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils are eyeing a replacement.

Speaking to Boyle Sports, as cited by GOAL, Saha insisted that the Argentinean goalkeeper is the answer to his former club's woes.

“Emiliano Martinez is a winner, he's a leader, he's got character. He will definitely provide this kind of balance that sometimes Andre Onana didn’t show last season. Yes, he's a confident goalkeeper, Onana, but he made too many mistakes. It doesn't mean that Emiliano is not going to make any mistakes because that position is very fragile," said Saha.

He continued:

“Last year, I have never seen any goalkeeper go through that at Manchester United or at any of the big clubs, it was horrific to see and I'm sure that he understands what people were saying. I think the competition is going to be healthy. He needs to realise for his career that he needs to do better and that those types of performance are almost unacceptable."

He concluded:

“We're all human, but some of those mistakes were just not up to his standard and obviously not up to the standard of United. A player who won the World Cup, who has been really an asset for Argentina and for Aston Villa the last three years, I think he's a great goalkeeper.”

Manchester United are also eyeing Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens this summer, according to alternative reports.

Will Manchester United offload Kobbie Mainoo this summer?

Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United have no plans to offload Kobbie Mainoo this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Red Devils have been quite active this summer, roping in Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

The Premier League giants are now expected to turn to player sales to raise funds for more additions. Mainoo has been in and out of the first team under Ruben Amorim, and his future has been subject to speculation of late.

The 20-year-old's contract expires in 2027, and he is yet to sign a new deal. Tottenham Hotspur are apparently ready to prise him away as a possible alternative to Morgan Gibbs-White. However, Manchester United have the player firmly in their plans, and are not looking to move him on this summer.

