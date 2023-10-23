"Thought he retired”, "Who is he?” – Manchester United fans react as forgotten player returns to training

Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia has been spotted undergoing individual training as he edges closer to returning to full fitness. Fans were somewhat surprised to see the Netherlands international whose absence had gone under the radar.

Malacia has missed the entire start to the Red Devils' season due to a knee injury. The Dutch defender picked up a knock in Erik ten Hag's side's 2-1 win against Fulham in the final game of the previous season.

The 24-year-old underwent surgery on his knee and is expected back before the new year, per Manchester Evening News. It looks as if he is making progress in his battle to get back to full fitness as he's been spotted undergoing individual training.

The United Stand posted a video of on X (formerly Twitter). It shows Malacia taking part in training alone today (October 23) ahead of Manchester United's clash with Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League tomorrow.

Malacia joined the Red Devils from Eredivisie side Feyenoord in July 2022 for €15 million. He made 39 appearances across competitions last season, showing his versatility by playing at right-back on two occasions.

His potential return comes at a vital time for Ten Hag as Manchester United have dealt with a defensive injury crisis. Luke Shaw is sidelined with a long-term muscle injury while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also out of action with a hamstring problem.

However, some of the Old Trafford faithful had forgotten about Malacia upon his return. One fan joked that he thought the left-back had retired:

"Oh he still plays for us? Thought he retired."

Another fan couldn't work out who the defender was:

"Who is he?"

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Malacia returning to individual training:

Manchester United's Sergio Reguilon looks set to be fit to face Copenhagen

Sergio Reguilon will be assessed ahead of the Copenhagen clash.

Manchester United have been boosted by the return of Sergio Reguilon ahead of their Champions League clash with Copenhagen. The Spaniard has missed the Red Devils' last five games across competitions due to fitness issues.

However, Ten Hag has given a positive update on Reguilon and he looks set to be available for the visit of the Danish outfit. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Yes we hope (he's available). I said it also last Friday, Sergio for Friday, he was fit, trained all last week and yesterday he was part of training and today he will train and we have to assess if he is ready and game fit and can be involved in the squad."

Reguilon joined Manchester United from Tottenham Hotspur on loan in the summer. The 26-year-old was an emergency signing due to Malacia and Shaw's injuries.

The left-back has impressed in the three games he's played so far this season. His pace and energy have caught the eye and it looks like he is building a good partnership with Marcus Rashford on the left flank.

Victor Lindelof has been forced to play as a makeshift left-back recently due to Reguilon, Shaw, and Malacia's absences. However, the Spanish defender could be set to return to United's starting XI.