Three Arsenal players make Alan Shearer's Premier League 'Team of the Week' 

A trio of Arsenal players have made it into Alan Shearer's Premier League 'Team of the Week' following their 5-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday (30 October).

Reiss Nelson was the standout player in the clash as he scored twice and provided an assist in his first Premier League appearance of the campaign. The winger replaced Bukayo Saka in the first half, with the Englishman going off injured less than a month before the FIFA World Cup begins.

Elsewhere in Shearer's "Team of the Week', the Newcastle icon selected William Saliba as one of his three defenders in the team. The Frenchman has been extremely impressive since breaking into Mikel Arteta's first team at the start of the season and has been one of the best central defenders in the division.

Thomas Partey was also included in the XI following another excellent display in central midfield. The Ghanaian scored a wonderful goal as Arsenal cruised past the Premier League's bottom club.

The Gunners were under pressure to deliver at the Emirates Stadium after they were knocked off the top spot by Manchester City on Saturday. However, their convincing win against a woeful Forest side restored their two-point cushion at the top, while also demonstrating how strong the depth of their squad is.

Mikel Arteta claims Reiss Nelson 'deserves' chance at Arsenal

The forward has three Europa League appearances to his name this season but it had been a long time since he played a top-flight encounter. Many had assumed that the Arsenal youth academy graduate was surplus to requirements but Nelson certainly delivered for his team last time out.

Arsenal are still unaware as to the extent of Saka's injury, which means Nelson could soon be getting more Premier League run-outs.

Following the game against Forest, Arteta was full of praise for the English winger, claiming he deserves his chance while hinting that Nelson may play again soon. The Gunners boss told reporters (per Football.London):

"I'm really happy for him. He is a player that is really trying, he's changed and evolved a lot, and he deserves the chance. He hasn't had many minutes yet, and I'm really happy for him. It's great that we have different players to score and different threats. It's really positive."

The Gunners next take on FC Zurich on Thursday (3 November), needing to win to secure the top spot in their Europa League group. They will then be involved in a huge London derby against Chelsea in the Premier League on 6 November.

Reiss Nelson @ReissNelson9



How can I find out who did this? I’d love to give them a shirt! 🫶🏽



@OfficialFPL twitter.com/sportbible/sta… SPORTbible @sportbible Somehow, two Fantasy Premier League managers captained Reiss Nelson this weekend. Somehow, two Fantasy Premier League managers captained Reiss Nelson this weekend. https://t.co/Lggq5qacPE You got no idea how much I rate!How can I find out who did this? I’d love to give them a shirt! 🫶🏽 You got no idea how much I rate! 😂How can I find out who did this? I’d love to give them a shirt! 🫶🏽@OfficialFPL twitter.com/sportbible/sta…

Poll : 0 votes