"Three players with different characteristics" - Luis Suarez speaks up on playing with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr in famous Barcelona 'MSN'

Luis Suarez has opened up with a touch of humor about what it was like playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr during their time together at Barcelona. The trio, famously known as ‘MSN,’ lit up the football world with their chemistry, creativity, and sheer brilliance.

Ad

The MSN trio came into existence after Suarez moved to Barcelona from Liverpool in 2014. Their maiden campaign together at the Catalan club ended with great success as Barcelona won the treble for the second time in their history.

Of course, Barcelona’s success in the 2014-15 campaign was largely attributed to the trio composed of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar.

Apart from winning a continental treble, the MSN trio scored a whopping 122 goals across competitions among themselves in the 2014-15 campaign to become the trio with the most goals in a single season in the history of Spanish football.

Ad

Trending

Eight years have passed since the MSN trio was dissolved, with each player now playing outside of Europe. In a recent interview with Argentine content creator Davoo Xeneize, Suarez revealed that what fans saw as perfection in him, Messi, and Neymar was because they understood each other. He said:

“At the beginning, we were three players with different characteristics where the donkey, me, was in the middle. I used to say to myself, ‘Where do I put so I don’t get in the way?’

Ad

“Of course, I would look to my side and see Leo (Messi). I looked to the other side and there was Neymar.

“In the back, Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets. I learned to move in my space, in my rectangle. The truth is that we understood each other in a way that was admirable.”

When Luis Suarez revealed how Lionel Messi helped him in his personal growth during their time together at Barcelona

Luis Suarez once spoke about how Lionel Messi, who was Barcelona captain at the time, helped him both on and off the pitch. Apart from being teammates, the pair became close friends during their time together at the Catalan club.

Ad

Speaking to Barcelona media in 2019, Suarez said:

"Messi has helped me a lot in my personal growth. We had an affinity from the beginning. From coexistence came friendship, and the moments I spent with him also helped on the pitch.

"Everyone knows that he is the best in the world. He has proven it and continues to prove it day after day."

Ad

Suarez added:

"He has shown me his companionship a thousand times. He helped me when I was fighting for the Golden Boot as I was too. The other day, at Eibar, he gave me a goal."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More