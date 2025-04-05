"Three players with different characteristics" - Luis Suarez speaks up on playing with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr in famous Barcelona 'MSN'

Luis Suarez has opened up with a touch of humor about what it was like playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr during their time together at Barcelona. The trio, famously known as ‘MSN,’ lit up the football world with their chemistry, creativity, and sheer brilliance.
The MSN trio came into existence after Suarez moved to Barcelona from Liverpool in 2014. Their maiden campaign together at the Catalan club ended with great success as Barcelona won the treble for the second time in their history.
Of course, Barcelona’s success in the 2014-15 campaign was largely attributed to the trio composed of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar.
Apart from winning a continental treble, the MSN trio scored a whopping 122 goals across competitions among themselves in the 2014-15 campaign to become the trio with the most goals in a single season in the history of Spanish football.
Eight years have passed since the MSN trio was dissolved, with each player now playing outside of Europe. In a recent interview with Argentine content creator Davoo Xeneize, Suarez revealed that what fans saw as perfection in him, Messi, and Neymar was because they understood each other. He said:
“At the beginning, we were three players with different characteristics where the donkey, me, was in the middle. I used to say to myself, ‘Where do I put so I don’t get in the way?’
“Of course, I would look to my side and see Leo (Messi). I looked to the other side and there was Neymar.
“In the back, Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets. I learned to move in my space, in my rectangle. The truth is that we understood each other in a way that was admirable.”
When Luis Suarez revealed how Lionel Messi helped him in his personal growth during their time together at Barcelona
Luis Suarez once spoke about how Lionel Messi, who was Barcelona captain at the time, helped him both on and off the pitch. Apart from being teammates, the pair became close friends during their time together at the Catalan club.
Speaking to Barcelona media in 2019, Suarez said:
"Messi has helped me a lot in my personal growth. We had an affinity from the beginning. From coexistence came friendship, and the moments I spent with him also helped on the pitch.
"Everyone knows that he is the best in the world. He has proven it and continues to prove it day after day."
Suarez added:
"He has shown me his companionship a thousand times. He helped me when I was fighting for the Golden Boot as I was too. The other day, at Eibar, he gave me a goal."