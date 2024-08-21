“Three Red Bulls, a double espresso and a cheese-and-ham omelette” - When Jamie Vardy explained bizarre diet before match

Jamie Vardy once revealed his insane matchday diet, featuring Red Bull and double espresso. The Leicester City star recently scored on his return to the Premier League, scoring the equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

The striker, back in 2016, revealed that he would drink three cans of Red Bull in the lead-up to a game, along with a double espresso, and a cheese and ham omelette.

Speaking to Sun Sport, Vardy said he chugged a can of RedBull as soon as he woke up on a matchday. He proceeded to have nothing else until he ate a cheese and ham omelette and another can of Red Bull with it. He said:

"With a traditional 3pm Saturday kick-off, I’ll have a can of Red Bull as soon as I wake up, which is gone in 30 seconds. I don’t have breakfast and won’t eat anything until I have a cheese-and-ham omelette with baked beans at 11.30am. I wash that down with another Red Bull, which I also neck quickly."

Vardy continued that he drank a double espresso while the team were waiting to make their way to the stadium. He then took another can of Red Bull – some of it before warmup and the rest before the kick-off. He added:

"While we’re waiting and killing a bit of time, I have a double espresso, normally with centre-half Marcin Wasilewski (now retired). We get into the dressing room an hour and a half before kick-off, and I’ll have a third can of Red Bull straight away. But with this one I sip it all the way until we go out for the warm-up, leaving a bit to finish off when I come back in. So three Red Bulls, a double espresso, and a cheese-and-ham omelette is what makes me run around like a nutjob on a match day," he added.

Jamie Vardy won the Premier League with Leicester City following a magical campaign in the 2015/16 season. He scored 24 goals in 36 league matches to help them beat Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to the title.

Jamie Vardy not thinking about his age

Even at 37 years of age, Vardy is not thinking about his age and is ready to play as long as he can physically deliver on the pitch. He claimed 'age was just a number' and wanted to prove it to others.

He said after the 1-1 win over Tottenham (via Tribuna):

"I literally see age as just a number. As long as I keep looking after myself, and as long as my legs still feel great before training and games, then I'll carry on for as long as physically as possible."

Jamie Vardy has stuck with Leicester City despite interest from several clubs over the years. He helped them regain promotion to the Premier League last season and then scored in their season opener.

