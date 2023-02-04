“Thriving because of the system”, “Way too static” – Fans claim Arsenal star is ‘just not good’ after defeat to Everton

Arsenal were shocked by a strengthened Everton side, who were able to secure a 1-0 win over the Gunners at Goodison Park.

While football fans think that Mikel Arteta's men could generally have done more, one player in particular failed to reach expectations: Eddie Nketiah.

Squawka @Squawka Eddie Nketiah's game by numbers vs Everton:



21 touches

8 passes completed

2 shots

0 shots on target

0.2 xG



The forward was unsuccessful in the attack for the Gunners as he struggled to find space to open the scoring for the visitors. He may have gotten two shots off, but the 23-year-old wasn't able to put his efforts on target. He was mostly kept out of the game by Everton's defenders, and the fans took notice of this.

They took to Twitter to slam Nketiah's poor display at Goodison Park with tweets like these:

Kaz @CFCKaz6 Nketiah when he can’t exploit an high line: Nketiah when he can’t exploit an high line: https://t.co/ibTCGU8uAC

Rambo @dibiahh "Your defense is in trouble, Nketiah in the room" "Your defense is in trouble, Nketiah in the room" https://t.co/JH4tRpea6w

Mēzz @FoolyMezzala @lichaball Nketiah is just not good. Hes one of the players im talking about. Thriving because of the system. Assna need better @lichaball Nketiah is just not good. Hes one of the players im talking about. Thriving because of the system. Assna need better

Srood @AFCSrood Get Nketiah out the room. He sucks Get Nketiah out the room. He sucks

JacobLarrinaga-. @PanamaDespierta @YouAreMyArsenal Nketiah was way too static today, I guess by instruction but oh well @YouAreMyArsenal Nketiah was way too static today, I guess by instruction but oh well

Arsenal lose to Everton at Goodison Park

Everton FC v ARS - Premier League

Everton kicked off the Sean Dyche era with a home match against top-of-the-table Premier League side Arsenal. The Toffees showed great discipline in defense, standing firm against the Gunners' probing attacks.

However, it was not just a defensive display, as Everton also created some chances in attack, with a few sustained spells of possession resulting in shots, as well as some swift counter-attacks.

The direct playing style implemented by Sean Dyche was welcomed with cheers from the Goodison Park crowd, and it seemed as if Everton could have gone into the break with a lead. Calvert-Lewin had two good chances, but neither of them had the accuracy or power to beat the Arsenal goalkeeper.

On the other side, the Gunners, being the top team in the league, had their own opportunities but were not ready for the physicality and team spirit of the Toffees.

At the end of the first half, despite having less possession, Everton had the superior chances, but were unable to convert any of their opportunities. The second half began with Arsenal stepping up their game, dominating possession and showing their quality in attack.

However, Everton stood firm in defense and eventually found the breakthrough with a goal from a set-piece. Everton's inswinger into the six-yard box was immediately rewarded as a deep corner from McNeil was met by Tarkowski. The centre-back managed to get the better of Odegaard and powered his header into the back of the net, giving the Toffees the lead at the hour mark.

Arsenal, determined to make their mark, scrambled to try and find a way back into the game, trying to outmaneuver the Everton defense. Unfortunately, for the Gunners, the Toffees' clever tactics of time-wasting and gamesmanship allowed them to keep the scoreline in their favor, rewarding them with their first league win since October.

