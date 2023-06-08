Ticket prices for Inter Miami vs LAFC rise by more than 5 times the original amount amid rumors of Lionel Messi joining MLS club

According to TickPick, ticket prices for Inter Miami's clash against LAFC have been risen by five times after reports emerged that Lionel Messi will be joining the club. Inter Miami will play LAFC in an away clash on September 4.

The regular ticket prices of that match was $81. However, amidst reports that Messi is joining the club, the ticket price has been made $422.

Messi, if he signs for the MLS side, could make his debut against Cruz Azul on July 21. The player recently confirmed that he will actually move to the MLS club. In a recent interview with SPORT, he said:

"I will not return to Barcelona, I will join Inter Miami."

Lionel Messi joining the MLS is a big deal for fans. His effect is already on display as tickets are alreaedy being sold for an exorbitant price.

Lionel Messi's new club Inter Miami is co-owned by David Beckham. It is a rather new club in the MLS. Their infrastructure is also not on the level with the clubs that Messi has represented before in his career.

The club, though, have an Argentine fan base. It could help Messi settle in. One of the fans, named Cachito, revealed how she started following the club through Beckham's effect. He said (via TyC Sport):

"I am a reference for the fans. One of those who started with other boys six years ago when Beckham wanted a fan . Some Argentine boys took me and we put together this madness with drums and trumpets, as Argentine as possible. Eight years ago I live in Miami. I worked in a soccer field and we rehearsed there. Beckham found out and came to see us. He went crazy."

Messi's arrival is set to spike the league's and the club's popularity. The Miami-based side, though, have some major work to do in terms of developing their performances on the pitch. They are currently rock bottom on the MLS table.

Messi, who spent his last two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, could have opted to join Barca as well. However, the left-footed attacker made it clear that the financial situation was not completely resolved and he did not want to risk yet another premature exit from Nou Camp and hence opted to join Inter Miami instead.

