"Ticks every box for me" - Chelsea legend John Terry showers Premier League manager with high praise 

Former Premier League defender John Terry has lauded Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter for his abilities as a tactician, as reported by Sussex Live.

The former Aston Villa assistant head coach insists that Potter is "one of the best young managers around". Terry also praised the Seagulls' playstyle under Potter's management.

Brighton are unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season, sitting fifth in the table. The Seagulls earned victories over West Ham and Manchester United and drew against Newcastle.

In reference to Potter's coaching prowess, the Chelsea legend tweeted:

"How good is Graham Potter? I love how Brighton play and he has to be one of the best young managers around. Ticks every box for me."

Terry enjoyed a successful tenure at Chelsea that spanned over 19 long years. The Blues have won five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Europa League and one UEFA Champions League title under the veteran's captaincy.

During that time, the defender registered a whopping 715 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring 67 goals and providing 27 assists.

As per the aforementioned outlet's report, Potter has been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa in the past year.

The Seagulls face Leeds United next in the Premier League. The fixture is set to take place on Saturday, August 27, at the Falmer Stadium.

Graham Potter shares post-match thoughts on Brighton victory over West Ham in the Premier League

Potter has commented on Brighton's performance in their fixture against West Ham on Sunday (August 21), as quoted by Football365. The Englishman revealed that there is 'no secret' to their success and credited his team for their brilliant work ethic.

The Seagulls secured a 2-0 victory over the Hammers. Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty in the first half, slotting it into the bottom right corner. Leandro Trossard also added his name to the scoresheet in the second half.

In reference to Brighton's performance, the English manager said (via Football365):

“I thought we played well, not perfectly, but it was not easy out there. We scored a goal at a good time and had enough control of the game to say we deserved to win."

He added:

“There’s no secret, it’s just a hard-working team. When we play well we can can compete.”

