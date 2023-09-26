Tigres FC president shot dead after Colombian club loses match

Edgar Paez, the president of Colombian second division outfit Tigres FC, was shot dead following his team's defeat on Saturday (September 24).

According to the Associated Press, the 63-year-old Paez was killed by two men on a motorbike after Tigres FC's 3-2 home loss to Atletico FC. He was returning home by car with his daughter, who escaped unharmed. An investigation into the murder has been launched.

Taking to X, Tigres FC mourned Paez's death in a post. The club wrote:

"The Tigres family and the sporting community are devastated by this event. His commitment to the team and his dedication to the development of the sport in our region left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Tigres FC are currently bottom, in 16th spot, of the Categoria Primera B standings with just nine points and two wins from 13 league matches.

FCF laments Tigres FC president's death

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) also released an official statement, mourning Tigres FC president Edgar Paez's untimely death. It read:

"The Colombian Football Federation and its Executive Committee mourn the passing of Mr. Edgar Paez, the president of Tigres FC Club. From Colombian football, we extend our condolences and stand by the side of his family, friends, and loved ones in their grief. Rest in peace."

According to Reuters, a minute's silence for Paez will be marked in the Colombian second division's next two rounds of matches in October.