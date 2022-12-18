TikToker who proclaims himself as the 'knowing teacher' reveals who will win Argentina-France 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Famous TikToker Juan de Dios proclaimed as the 'knowing teacher,' has revealed that Argentina will beat France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

In a TikTok released on his channel, Juan suggests that Les Bleus will be the more dominant side when he reveals his first tarot card, saying (via Ole):

"The clear dominator would be France. We see France imposing its vitality, energy, she would be coming out with all the surprise. We see a total dominance."

However, Juan then continued his prediction:

"The cards also tell us about the Argentina team, that nothing will be easy for France."

The TikToker then revealed that La Albiceleste are triumphant, saying:

"It will be a closed, confusing game, although friends at the end of these letters symbolize the victory of Argentina."

Juan is a Peruvian psychic who has become famous for his predictions on TikTok.

He has continuously predicted the outcome of football matches by using cards to determine the winner.

Juan boasts 350,000 followers on TikTok and dedicates his time to those who want to know the result of games.

He incorrectly predicted that Argentina would beat Saudi Arabia in their FIFA World Cup opener. Lionel Scaloni's side suffered a 2-1 defeat instead.

However, he correctly predicted Scaloni's side to defeat Mexico, Poland, Australia, the Netherlands, and Croatia en route to the final.

PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will battle in the FIFA World Cup final

The PSG pair will have to put their club allegiance aside.

Two of football's superstars will do battle in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, 18 December.

Argentina's Messi, 35, is hoping to achieve World Cup glory in what is anticipated to be his final appearance at the international tournament.

He has been in red-hot form, scoring five goals and providing three assists in six appearances.

Many are banking on the Argentine captain proving his worth as the greatest player of all time by lifting the FIFA World Cup.

However, he is up against his PSG teammate Mbappe, 23, who knows all about winning the illustrious trophy.

The French forward won the World Cup in 2018 and has been in remarkable form, scoring five goals and contributing two assists.

Something will have to give when the PSG duo square off at the Lusail Stadium, with the opportunity to make history at stake.

One of the pair will return to the Parc des Princes as world champion.

