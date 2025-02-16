Tim Cahill picks Lionel Messi's left foot and former Liverpool star's IQ as he builds his perfect footballer

Tim Cahill has included Lionel Messi's left foot and former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara's IQ while building his perfect footballer (via TBR Football). The Everton legend's decision to go for the Argentine playmaker's left foot is hardly a surprise, after Messi won eight Ballon d'Or awards, thanks to that foot.

Despite the local derby between Everton and Liverpool, Cahill did not mind picking Thiago from Anfield. The midfielder has now retired from the sport, but he became known for his intelligence on the pitch - something that Cahill highlighted.

For the right foot of the perfect footballer, Cahill turned to Manchester City to pick Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian has 152 goals and 257 assists to his name in 637 club career games.

Tim Cahill also picked Adama Traore for strength. This is no surprise, as the Fulham winger is widely popular for his bulky, muscular frame. For speed, the Everton legend picked Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe. The former Paris-Saint Germain forward has clocked a recorded top speed of 36.1kph.

Finally, for personality, he picked Brazil legend Ronaldinho, who was notable for his flair and skillful ability to beat defenders, while enjoying the game.

When Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher revealed Lionel Messi called him a "donkey"

Back in 2022, Anfield legend Jamie Carragher revealed that Lionel Messi had called him a donkey in a private message on Instagram. This happened after the legendary Argentine struggled to adapt to life and football in Ligue 1, having joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

During a conversation on Sky Sports, Carragher admitted that Messi did not take kindly to his criticism of his move to join the Parisians. The Liverpool legend said (via Eurosport):

"No he's not happy with me at all. I had a little pop at Ronaldo earlier in the season, didn’t think it was a great signing for United, then I said the example of Messi, I didn’t think Messi's a great signing for PSG."

"It was on Monday Night Football and I got a private message on Instagram. I will not be showing private messages but he basically called me a donkey," Carragher added.

In 2021, Lionel Messi's rival Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Manchester United, but his time at Old Trafford ended in acrimonious circumstances. The legendary Portugal striker ended up terminating his contract by mutual consent, before joining Al-Nassr in 2023. Messi also left PSG for Inter Miami that same year.

