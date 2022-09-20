Tim Sherwood explains why Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be 'devastated' ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tim Sherwood believes Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be unhappy to see Son Heung-Min's return to form.

Son, 30, was left out of Spurs' starting XI in their home clash against Leicester City in the Premier League on September 17. He came on as a substitute for Richarlison in the 59th minute and scored a sublime hat-trick to help his side to a 6-2 victory.

Son won the Premier League Golden Boot last season, sharing it with Mohamed Salah, with both scoring 23 goals.

Before the Leicester match though, the South Korean winger hadn't scored in eight matches in all competitions this season. Questions were raised about his form and his place in the Tottenham side.

However, with his return to form, it is highly likely that Son will start in Spurs' clash against Arsenal at the Emirates on October 1.

Sherwood has stated that Arteta wouldn't be pleased to see the South Korea international back in form just before the north London derby. He told talkSPORT (via HITC):

“If you are Mikel, you are devastated to see him come off the bench and score a hat-trick because he is sure to play in that game.”

Son joined the Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has contributed 134 goals and 75 assists in 334 matches so far.

Tottenham are unbeaten in the league so far this season and are currently third, one point behind their arch-rivals.

Arsenal, meanwhile, lead the Premier League table, having won six out of their seven league matches so far.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal injury updates ahead of north London derby

While a lot can change after the international break, both north London sides will be hoping to have their full squad going into a jam-packed schedule in October.

Captain Martin Odegaard and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko missed Arsenal's 3-0 away win over Brentford in the Premier League on September 18. Arteta will hope to have them back in two weeks time before the derby.

The latter has missed three games so far and it is unclear when he will return to the squad.

Emile Smith Rowe is also out due to a recurring groin injury.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have suffered a big blow ahead of the derby. Captain Hugo Lloris has picked up a thigh injury and has been replaced in the France squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches.

The Frenchman has been sublime this season for Spurs and will hope to be back before the big derby.

Lucas Moura, meanwhile, is still out due to a tendon injury and could return after the international break. Ben Davies is also out for around three weeks after picking up a knee injury.

