“Time to complete soccer” – Gatorade come up with brilliant advertisement as Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami

Gatorade came up with a brilliant Lionel Messi commercial as the Argentine recently joined MLS club Inter Miami. The Argentine will join the MLS club as a free agent upon the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain on June 30.

Fans are excited to see Messi in the United States. Energy drink brand Gatorade has now come up with an innovative commercial idea. Their new advertisement reads:

"Football completed. Time to complete soccer."

"Football completed. Time to complete soccer."

The consensus notion is that Messi 'completed' football with the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. Now he will be moving to the United States, where the sport is called soccer.

Lionel Messi has reportedly penned a two-and-a-half-year contract with Inter Miami. He has the option to extend his stay by a year. The player will earn revenue from sponsorship shares from Apple and Adidas as well.

Messi, though, will need to hit his best form soon upon rejoining his new club. The David Beckham co-owned side is currently the bottom-placed team in the MLS table.

Wayne Rooney spoke about Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami is expected to give US football (soccer) a massive exposure. Wayne Rooney, the current coach of MLS club DC United, spoke about the Argentine's arrival.

Rooney claimed that he hoped that Messi would make his debut against his club. He further explained how the transfer will help US soccer grow rapidly. The Manchester United legend said (via GOAL):

“It'd be nice if we were his first opponents for D.C. fans to see him up close and for us to challenge ourselves against him. One thing I will say – it’s not going to be easy for him. The league's a difficult league and I don't think he's going to come over here and absolutely tear it up immediately. He'll have to adapt because it's a bit different, it won't be an easy ride for him.”

He further added:

The United States is set to host the 2024 Copa America and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Hence, Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami could prove to be a masterstroke ahead of those tournaments.

