Fans reacted excitedly on Twitter after UK retail store Montage Memorabilia tweeted that Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is set to inherit the Reds' iconic No.9 shirt today (July 13).

Nunez became Liverpool's most expensive transfer last summer when he was signed from Benfica for £64 million, with add-ons taking the total fee to £85 million.

The Reds' No.27 had a mixed season. Despite scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in 42 seasons, helping the club win the FA Community Shield, the Uruguay international was deemed as a misfiring forward as he was guilty of failing to convert numerous big chances.

The 24-year-old also struggled to integrate himself into Jurgen Klopp's system, often finding himself playing on the left wing with Cody Gakpo preferred as the side's false nine. He was also given a straight red card for violent misconduct on his Anfield debut and missed the last three games of the season due to injury.

Liverpool fans will be expecting Darwin Nunez to reach his potential next season. According to reports, the striker will don the iconic No.9 jersey later today.

Fans reacted jubilantly upon seeing this.

Nunez will have big shoes to fill as he follows in the steps of Anfield legends like Roberto Firmino and Fernando Torres. The No.9 was recently vacated by Firmino. The Brazil legend plied his trade at Liverpool for eight seasons, scoring 111 goals and providing 79 assists in 362 appearances. He also won seven trophies including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol defends Darwin Nunez after underwhelming debut season

Former Liverpool right-back Steve Nicol rose to the defense of Darwin Nunez, slamming critics who have labeled the 24-year-old as a flop after a mixed debut season.

Nunez failed to justify his price tag last season as he struggled to adapt to the Premier League. He also lost his place in the starting XI to Cody Gakpo, starting just three out of 12 games since the start of April.

While many have been quick to write the 24-year-old off as a flop, Nicol believes Nunez needs more time. He said (via ESPN):

"The guy has had one season. Straight away, right off the bat, you just said, 'Is he a bust already?' This guy has never been given a chance by anybody, including you [ESPN presenter]. Hold on a second, let’s get this right. When he was signed, did anybody at Liverpool tell us that, ‘This guy is the present? This guy is going to start now.'"

He added:

"He has had one season. Could it have been better? Probably. He certainly showed potential. He certainly shows what he is capable of and he has more in his locker. Yet, we haven’t kicked the season off and you are asking me if he is a bust? I mean, come on! Seriously, he has no chance! Unless he scores a hat-trick every game, then in your eyes he is a bust already!"

The Reds as a team had a mixed season overall. They began poorly and were constantly plagued with unfortunate injuries. Their midfield also had begun to age, which is considered to be the engine of a Jurgen Klopp team.

With Liverpool now adding fresh legs in midfield, and with all players now injury-free, Liverpool and Nunez will want to make a fresh start for the new season.

