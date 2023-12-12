"Time for decision soon" – Fabrizio Romano confirms 2 clubs want to sign Manchester United outcast

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek has emerged on two clubs' respective radars ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, as per acclaimed reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Since recovering from a long-term knee problem earlier this year, Van de Beek has been frozen out of the Red Devils' first-team plans. The 26-year-old has made just two appearances so far this season.

With him at the bottom of the pecking order at his current team, the Dutchman has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford of late. Romano shed light on the midfielder's future, posting on X:

"Eintracht Frankfurt lead the race to sign Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United. Talks are advancing. Understand Girona also asked for Donny on loan but offering different conditions at this stage. Time for decision soon — Donny will leave United."

Van de Beek, who arrived from Ajax for an initial £34 million in 2020, has made 62 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.

Manchester United told to sign 26-year-old

Speaking to Premier League Productions, ex-Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves claimed that Dominic Solanke could prove to be a good signing for his former club. He elaborated (h/t Mirror):

"I would take him at Manchester United, all day. At Chelsea, he was the prized academy player. He went to Liverpool with that brilliant front three. That generational front three. He was never going to break into that."

Opining on the 26-year-old's brief stint at Liverpool, Hargreaves added:

"But I think he would have learnt and been mentored from [Roberto] Firmino, [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah. We saw it with Wilf [Zaha] when he went to Manchester United. He wasn't ready. He was too young."

Showering praise on the Bournemouth striker, Hargreaves concluded:

"I think now Solanke, he will get another big move. Whether it's United or not. But to get a kid that big and technically that good, who is smart enough, can run the channels and press. He will get another chance at the top, I am certain."

Solanke, who joined Bournemouth from Liverpool in a reported £18 million move in 2019, has opened the ongoing 2023-24 campaign in great form. He has registered nine goals and one assist in 19 outings across all competitions, including 17 starts, for the Cherries so far.

Overall, Solanke has found the back of the net 65 times in 193 games for his club. He has also laid out 28 assists across competitions so far.