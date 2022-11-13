"Time to go 5pts clear boys", "Just WIN" - Arsenal fans have a simple message for Mikel Arteta after lineup for Wolverhampton clash is announced

Arsenal fans have reacted to Mikel Arteta announcing his lineup for the Premier League away clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 13.
Aaron Ramsdale starts in goal for the Gunners with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the defense. Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko start in the full-back positions.
Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, and Martin Odegaard start in midfield for Arteta's team. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus form a familiar front three.
Fans had one simple message for Arteta as they said that the Spaniard should look to get a win. A win will hand Arsenal a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.
The Cityzens lost 2-1 against Brentford at the Etihad today (November 12).
Few opined that Arteta should have rested Saka and played Reiss Nelson instead. However, the majority of the reactions involved them wanting to see the Gunners manage all three points.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta urged his players not to worry about injury ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup around the corner, it's possible that players might fear getting injured during the final fixture ahead of the tournament.
However, Arteta urged his players not to worry about that aspect as he told the media ahead of the game (via Arsenal's official website):
"We’ve discussed that topic before and I always said to them, if you are thinking about an injury, it is probably going to happen. I don’t know if it’s going to happen today, the next day, or the first day of your preparations for the World Cup, so get it out of your minds."
He added:
"You are professional athletes, and this risk is always there for you. Do your job and commit yourself to everything that you do in every action, and the risk will be less."
Speaking about what type of game he expects against Wolverhampton Wanderers as interim manager Steve Davis takes charge for the last time, Arteta said:
"It’s special. Obviously, they are in a moment as well with very special circumstances. I think Steve has done a really good job looking at the games they have played."
He added:
"We were watching the midweek game they played and the game before that they lost not really meriting to lose the game. We know, Saturday night at the stadium will be busy and it will be a tough game."
Arsenal will be at the top of the Premier League table at Christmas regardless of their result against Wolves.
