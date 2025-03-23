"Time to hang the boots up", "He is finished" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty in Portugal vs Denmark quarter-final clash

Fans on X have urged Cristiano Ronaldo to retire after he missed a penalty during Portugal's clash against Denmark. The two sides are currently facing each other in the second leg of the 2025 UEFA Nations League quarter-finals at the Estadio Jose Alvalade (Sunday, March 23).

Ad

Denmark secured an impressive 1-0 win in the first leg against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal three days ago with Rasmus Hojlund netting a late winner (78'). With the prospect of elimination looming over A Selecao, many fans backed Ronaldo to inspire his side to a comeback after he was included in the starting XI.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner won his side a penalty in the third minute after being pushed inside the box by Patrick Dorgu. Unfortunately, Ronaldo weakly struck his spot-kick, leading to a simple save by Kasper Schmeichel.

Ad

Trending

One fan was far from impressed, telling Cristiano Ronaldo to retire:

"Time to hang the boots up."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"My goat washed."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"With the worst penalty in his career," one fan commented

"I’m out of words," another added

"Retire bro can’t see him like that," one fan insisted

"Wtf happened to him," one fan questioned

"He is finished. Should just retire at this point," another chimed in

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I’m sorry but that one technique should not be allowed lol his feet basically step backwards at one point," another chimed in

"Ronaldo is an example at 40 years old" - Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus praises Cristiano Ronaldo and explains why he is an 'example' for his players to follow

Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has waxed lyrical about Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo, praising him for his fitness and work ethic on and off the field. Despite being rivals in the Saudi Pro League, Jesus also admitted he uses the Portugal ace as an example for his players to follow.

Ad

Jesus made an appearance at the Forum of the National Association of Football Coaches where he stated (via GOAL):

"I don’t know, but I would like it to happen. Because Ronaldo is an example. Ronaldo is an example at 40 years old. You see some Al Nassr games now, but I am there. He is still a young player, given his performance in the game. And, honestly, I don’t know how long he will continue. Because he is a 100 per cent professional, he takes care of himself like no other player in the world, and that is why he is 40 years old and still going."

Ad

He added:

"I often give his example to my players. Ronaldo is an example for all players in the world. What makes an athlete’s career last longer is not just the training process, it is the entire development of the player’s recovery. And today, the player’s recovery is fundamental."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been brilliant for Al-Nassr this season, netting 28 goals and providing four assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback