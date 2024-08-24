“Time to humble this Villa”, “Will be amazing today” - Arsenal fans thrilled as Arteta names 23-year-old in line-up to face Aston Villa

Arsenal fans have reacted positively to the inclusion of Jurrien Timber in the starting XI by Mikel Arteta to face Aston Villa on August 24. The Dutch defender will be making his first start for the Gunners in over a year since suffering an injury setback last season.

Timber was ruled out for a large part of the 2023-24 football campaign. He picked up a devastating anterior cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in their opening Premier League game against Nottingham Forest last season.

The 23-year-old defender has now made an official return to the Gunners starting XI, as he is set to feature against Unai Emery's Aston Villa. A few Arsenal fans have expressed their excitement in seeing Timber start as they hope to get their pound of revenge against Villa.

One Gunners fan tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) that Timber's inclusion in the starting XI is a massive boost for the visitors. The tweet thus read:

"First PL start for Timber since almost a year. Massive massive boost.

Another fan wrote:

"Lovely to see, Timber will be amazing today."

Another fan anticipates that Timber would be able to keep out Villa's pacy winger Leon Bailey. The tweet thus read:

"Timber to hold Bailey!! Great tactic from Arteta, Time to humble this Villa, COYG let us get this revenge!!!

Check out below more reactions from fans online:

Mikel Arteta hints and likely new role for Arsenal defender

The Arsenal manager has heaped praise on Dutch international Jurrien Timber, stressing how versatile and valuable he could be for the Gunners this season.

Timber, 23, endured a difficult start to life at the Emirates after he suffered an ACL in the opening game of the 2023-24 football campaign. It ruled him out for almost the entirety of last season as he made just one appearance after that.

Now back fit, Timber came off the bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Matchday 1. However, the player is expected to face stiff competition in defense against the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. The duo have established themselves as the main centre-back pairing. Hence, Timber could make do with other positions in the team if he's to be a regular starter.

Arteta has, however, hinted that the defender could also operate in midfield as he has the ability to play in various positions. About Timber's chances of playing in midfield, Arteta said via Metro:

"Yeah he is. He can play in various positions. His versatility is one of his biggest strengths. He played some quality minutes the other day. Having that capacity to find what the squad is needing in that minute is really valued."

The player, meanwhile, has been handed his first start of the season against Aston Villa and will operate in defense for Arsenal.

