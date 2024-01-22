"Time to imprison racists so that they are ashamed of who they are" - Real Madrid superstar shows solidarity with Mike Maignan

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. has offered his support to AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan after the latter allegedly suffered racist abuse.

The incident occurred during the Serie A clash between Udinese and AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium on January 20. Maignan complained to the referee about receiving racist abuse from fans behind his goal a couple of times.

With the abuse continuing despite warnings, the French goalkeeper and his teammates walked off inside the tunnel. They returned after around five minutes and the match was resumed. Milan eventually won the game 3-2 but the talking point was understandably the alleged racist abuse.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius, who has suffered immense racist abuse in Spain, showed his solidarity with Maignan. He replied to the Frenchman's X post (via FourFourTwo):

"'Just talking won't change anything.' These are Maignan's words.

"It is time to imprison racists so that they are ashamed of who they are. I thank those who really support our struggle and I regret those who only appear with empty words to gain the sympathy of the press. Always with you, Maignan."

Maignan asked for strict action from the authorities and also responsibility from fans to stop such racism.

Carlo Ancelotti on VAR decisions in Real Madrid's win over Almeria

Real Madrid beat Almeria 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday, January 21. It was a controversial game as Almeria were at the end of a few VAR calls that went against them.

The bottom-placed team took a shock 2-0 lead by half-time courtesy of Largie Ramazani (1') and Edgar Gonzalez (43'). However, Los Blancos made it 2-1 in the 57th minute as Jude Bellingham converted from the penalty spot. They received the penalty after Kaiky was deemed to have handled the ball in the penalty area after a VAR check.

Almeria then made it 3-1 via Sergio Arribas but it was called off by the referee after VAR's on-field recommendation due to a foul on Bellingham in the buildup. Vinicius Jr. then made it 2-2 in the 67th minute. The Brazilian's goal appeared close to his hand but after a VAR check, it was deemed to have come off his shoulder.

Real Madrid eventually completed the comeback with Dani Carvajal scoring in the ninth minute of stoppage time to make it 3-2 for his side.

Almeria were furious after the game and many players complained about the officials. When asked about the same in his press conference, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said (via Managing Madrid):

“I understand Almería’s complaint. They were decisions reviewed by the VAR. I think there were three fairly clear decisions.”

Los Blancos are second in La Liga, a point behind Girona with a game in hand. They will next face Las Palmas away on January 27.