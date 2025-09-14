"Time for him to pack it up", "Finished at 38" - Fans call out Lionel Messi for his showing in Inter Miami's 3-0 loss to Charlotte

Fans were disappointed with Lionel Messi following Inter Miami's 3-0 defeat to Charlotte in the MLS on Saturday, September 13. The Argentine magician had the chance to put his team ahead in the first half from the penalty spot.

However, his cheeky Panenka penalty attempt was easily read by Kristijan Kahlina. The miss put a spring on the home side's steps at the Bank of America Stadium, and the Herons were subsequently undone by an Idan Toklomati hat-trick.

The Florida-based club had 59% possession and registered 10 shots on the night, five of which were on target. Inter Miami have now slipped down to eighth in the MLS table and are 11 points behind leaders Philadelphia, albeit with four games in hand.

Fans, meanwhile, were unimpressed by the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's contributions in the game and took to social media to express their views. One fan insisted that it was time for Lionel Messi to hang up his boots, posting:

"Time for him to pack it up"

Another chimed:

"Leave the football before the football leaves you"

One fan suggested that it was La Pulga's worst performance since arriving at the Chase Stadium, commenting:

"That was maybe his worst game in a miami shirt"

Another quipped:

"He is finished at 38"

Another added that Lionel Messi is thinking about retirement, stating:

"Messi really said let me show Charlotte what retirement looks like in real time"

Inter Miami are back in action on Tuesday, September 16, when they face Seattle Sounders in the MLS at the Chase Stadium.

What did Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano say about Lionel Messi's penalty miss?

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has refused to lay the blame on Lionel Messi following the defeat on Saturday. La Pulga had very little impact on the night, and the Herons were unable to find inspiration elsewhere.

Speaking after the game, Mascherano insisted that Charlotte hit his team hard at crucial moments.

“Clearly, it wasn't one of our best nights. They hit us at very, very crucial moments where they hurt us a lot, and we couldn't get back up. Clearly, if there's anyone who has helped us win throughout the season, it's Leo. There was that unfortunate play,” said Mascherano.

Inter Miami were also without Luis Suarez, who was serving the first of his three-game ban for a spitting offence at the Leagues Cup final.

