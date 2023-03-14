"Time to part ways" – Darren Bent urges Liverpool to get rid of veteran star if they want to 'go to the next level'

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Darren Bent has claimed that Liverpool should get rid of James Milner ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Milner, 37, has been an ever-present figure during Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield. Since arriving from Manchester City on a Bosman move in 2015, he has helped the Merseyside outfit lift a total of seven trophies.

A versatile midfielder renowned for his work rate and crossing, Milner is in the final four months of his contract with the Reds. Over the years, he has been reduced to operating in an emergency backup role for Klopp.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥇| James Milner is set to hold talks with Jurgen Klopp over his future at the end of the season, but there is a chance the 37-year-old leaves Anfield to make way for the midfield rebuild. [ @FabrizioRomano for @QueGolazoPod 🥇| James Milner is set to hold talks with Jurgen Klopp over his future at the end of the season, but there is a chance the 37-year-old leaves Anfield to make way for the midfield rebuild. [@FabrizioRomano for @QueGolazoPod] https://t.co/at5mp7nsp8

Speaking to talkSPORT, Bent asserted that Liverpool should release Milner to facilitate their complete midfield overhaul. He said:

"Well, James Milner, I know he is a good servant but if they want to go to the next level, it's time to part ways."

Milner, who is a three-time Premier League winner, would be a major miss for the Reds due to his experience and leadership. So far, he has scored 26 goals and contributed 46 assists in 320 matches for his club.

Apart from Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also likely to end their respective Liverpool stints at the end of their deals.

On the other hand, Jordan Henderson is expected to be demoted to a squad role next season. Meanwhile, Fabinho and Curtis Jones could be shipped off if a couple of lucrative bids are tabled for the midfield pair.

The Reds are currently keeping tabs on the likes of Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves and Joao Palhinha to bolster their aging midfield department this summer.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥉| Liverpool are making a contingency plan in case they miss out on Jude Bellingham’s signature, with Portuguese trio Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Wolves’ Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves on their midfield shortlist. [ @talkSPORT 🥉| Liverpool are making a contingency plan in case they miss out on Jude Bellingham’s signature, with Portuguese trio Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Wolves’ Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves on their midfield shortlist. [@talkSPORT] https://t.co/BKp2VLJfmc

Liverpool told to complete stunning double midfield swoop in summer transfer window

Speaking to Football Insider, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor backed Liverpool to snap up Chelsea star Mason Mount and Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham this summer. He said:

"I keep hearing this – Mason Mount to Manchester United. The only club that could do with him, and could get him, is Liverpool – he could fit into that [Georginio] Wijnaldum role. They need a couple of quality central midfielders because they are currently working with a blank canvas. You can put him next to Jude Bellingham."

Sharing his thoughts on Mount's future destination, Agbonlahor added:

"But Manchester United don't need him at all. They've got [Christian] Eriksen, [Bruno] Fernandes, even [Jadon] Sancho to play a similar role. All three are better than Mount. There's no doubt about it."

Poll : 0 votes