England fans have reacted polarizingly to their nation's dramatic 2-2 draw against Belgium in a friendly on Tuesday (March 26) as Jude Bellingham came to the fore. The Three Lions were nearly handed a second consecutive defeat ahead of Euro 2024 but their Real Madrid superstar struck in the 90+5th minute to equalize.

The hosts' night got off to a worrying start when John Stones went down injured in the ninth minute. The centre-back was immediately brought off and Manchester City will be fretting over his availability ahead of the clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

The rain fell at Wembley and so too did England when Youri Tielemans struck an 11th-minute opener. Three Lions goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's awful pass was intercepted and the Aston Villa guided the ball into the back of the net.

The visitors' lead lasted just six minutes before Southgate's men won a penalty. Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo produced a moment of class on his full debut to help send Ivan Toney toward goal.

However, the Brentford striker was brought down in the box by Jan Vertonghen. A penalty was awarded and Toney picked up the ball and calmly sent Belgian goalkeeper Matz Sels the wrong way with an excellent finish.

England had the ball in the back of the net again in the 27th minute through Jarrod Bowen. The West Ham United winger met the otherwise disappointing Lewis Dunk's header with his own head and the ball flew past Sels.

However, VAR intervened and deemed Bowen a yard offside when the ball was played. The goal was chalked off much to the winger's frustrations but he impressed and made his case for a place at Euro 2024.

Belgium reacted to that disallowed goal by going back in front in the 36th minute. A mesmerizing outside-of-the-boot flick from Romelu Lukaku sent Tielemans through on goal and he smashed in his second of the night.

The Three Lions had plenty of chances during the second half and mostly dominated proceedings. The midfield trio of Bellingham, Mainoo, and Declan Rice gave the visitors a torrid time but Southgate's men lacked the killer instinct.

That was until Bellingham came up trumps late on as he's done during his remarkable start at Real Madrid. The 20-year-old midfielder linked up with Tottenham Hotspur playmaker James Maddison and neatly found the far bottom corner to make it 2-2.

Bellingham took his international tally to three goals and five assists in 28 caps for England. He ensured his nation's final game before this summer's European Championships didn't end in defeat.

One fan hailed the 2023 Golden Boy winner by suggesting a Ballon d'Or triumph in his future:

"Give Bellingham the Ballon d'Or now."

Another fan was enraged with Southgate despite the Three Lions clawing a draw late on:

"England still have time to sack Southgate before the Euros start."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to England's 2-2 friendly draw with Belgium:

Jude Bellingham hails Kobbie Mainoo after Manchester United teenager's full debut for England

Kobbie Mainoo impressed Jude Bellingham.

Mainoo, 18, has enjoyed a meteoric rise this season that looks to have earned him a place at Euro 2024. He made his first start for England tonight and caught the eye with his composure on the ball and energy in the middle of the park.

The United academy graduate made two key passes, and won five of 11 ground duels. This was his second international appearance but he plays with maturity beyond his years.

Bellingham was asked by Channel 4 about Mainoo's performance after England's draw against Belgium. He tipped the teenage midfielder for a bright future at club and international level:

"He's definitely a brilliant player and he has a big future with (Manchester United) and hopefully England."

Three Lions fans got a glimpse of what might be their midfield trio come the Euros. Mainoo looks to be the final piece of the puzzle to slot in alongside Bellingham and Rice.