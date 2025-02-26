"Time to show Mbappe and Vini levels" - Fans react as Manchester United loanee Antony's red card rescinded ahead of Betis-Real Madrid clash

Fans online reacted to Manchester United loanee Antony's red card being rescinded ahead of Real Betis' LaLiga clash against Real Madrid on March 1. The Brazilian is at Real Betis on loan until the end of the current season.

Ad

Since his arrival in the January transfer window, Antony has contributed three goals and two assists in six appearances for the Spanish side. During their clash against Getafe last weekend, the Brazilian forward was shown a straight red card after a stoppage-time tackle on Juan Iglesias.

This would've seen him miss an important game against Real Madrid on Saturday. However, the red card was rescinded after Betis' appeal, making Antony available for the LaLiga clash against Los Blancos.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to the decision on X, with many claiming Real Madrid should be scared due to Antony's presence. A fan wrote:

"Time to show mbappe n vini levels to this game."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Good news, now he will show Vinicius how it is been done!," another user agreed.

"If Antony scores a Real Betis winner, It's gonna break the internet😂😂😂," another netizen jibed.

"He's the face of the league, they couldn't afford to let him miss a game," a fan remarked.

Fans continued to react to Antony being available against Los Merengues:

Ad

"They realized in-form Anthony is playing against Madrid so they decided to cancel the red card. If this was to be a Madrid player it would have been a topic for years, a fan added.

"They wanted goat Antony suspended, but God has other plan," a netizen chimed in.

"The king of la liga continues his reign," another person wrote.

Ad

Antony has never faced Real Madrid in an official game, making Saturday's game his first appearance against the club.

Real Madrid disappointed with the Spanish Disciplinary Committee’s decision to overturn Manchester United loanee Antony's red card: Reports

Antony - Source: Getty

According to reports by AS, Real Madrid were left furious with the Spanish football Disciplinary Committee's decision to rescind Manchester United loanee Antony's red card. The report suggests that the Spanish giants feel that the committee skipped legal arguments.

Ad

Los Blancos have reportedly decided they will not stand by such decisions amid their ongoing qualms with the LaLiga refereeing system. However, Antony is still expected to play against the Spanish giants in LaLiga on Saturday.

During his time at Manchester United, Antony failed to impress, having contributed 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances across competitions. The former Ajax star left the club for a move to Manchester United for a reported €95 million under coach Erik Ten Hag. Following his departure last year, Antony was further sidelined under new coach Ruben Amorim and eventually left for a loan spell at Real Betis in January 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback