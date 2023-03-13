"Time stands still when he has the ball" - Jamie Redknapp believes Arsenal star is the best player in the Premier League in his position 

Pundit Jamie Redknapp has labeled Arsenal star Martin Odegaard as the best midfielder in the Premier League right now.

The Norway international scored his side's third goal with a well-taken left-footed finish on the stroke of half-time to seal a 3-0 win against Fulham on 12 March. He now has 10 goals and seven assists in 26 league games this season.

The 24-year-old is the captain of a rejuvenated Arsenal side gunning for their first Premier League title since 2004. According to Redknapp, there is no midfielder better than Odegaard in the Premier League right now.

The former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder said after the game (h/t Daily Mail):

"Right now he's number one. Normally you would say De Bruyne is the best midfielder not just in the league but in the world, but something isn't quite right. Odegaard does this thing, all great players possess it, it's like time stands still when he has the ball.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Arsenal have 3 of the 4 youngest players to score 10+ PL goals this season (they are still the only team with more than one player to have done so)



21y 188d SAKA

21y 267d MARTINELLI

22y 234d Haaland

He added:

"The calmness he possesses. He's scored four or five goals like that with his left foot. He's the captain, he's the leader. I think he's number one and he's leading that team."

Kevin de Bruyne hasn't let his standards drop in terms of laying out assists. The Belgium international has already amassed 13 assists in 24 Premier League matches - more than he has done in the entirety of the last two campaigns.

Odegaard, however, has spearheaded Arsenal to the top of the table, where they currently hold a five-point lead over Manchester City after 27 games. To do this after the team finished fifth last season is commendable.

The Norwegian playmaker is beginning to show why Real Madrid paid a fee of €3.5 million to sign him as a 16-year-old from Stromsgodset in January 2015.

Arteta pleased with dominant Arsenal in Fulham win

Manager Mikel Arteta expressed his happiness after Arsenal put Fulham to the sword and netted three first-half goals to secure an important win at Craven Cottage.

Charles Watts @charles_watts There's the third Arsenal have deserved. All started by Partey winning the ball in midfield yet again, the play gets spread out to Trossard, he picks out Odegaard in the centre and he scores excellently.



Hat-trick of assists for Trossard.



He said after the game (h/t Official club website):

"Really happy, it’s a really tough place to come against a well-organised team. I think we dominated the game, we created so many chances, we kept a clean sheet – which was really important. And we won the game in a convincing way so I’m very happy."

The Gunners kept 56% of the ball away from home and managed seven shots on target as compared to Fulham's two. They have now won eight and drawn twice in their last 10 meetings against the west London side.

Their next assignment is to face Sporting CP in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League last-16 on 16 March after drawing the first leg 2-2.

