"Time to win the league"; "A warning to rivals" - Liverpool fans on cloud 9 as 4 key players return to training ahead of title run-in

Liverpool have been handed a major boost as they prepare for their title run-in in the Premier League as four key players have returned to team training. The Reds are looking to end the season strongly, with only eight games left in the league until the end of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's side had a poor outing against Manchester United over the weekend as a combination of poor finishing and a defensive mistake cost them maximum points. The result saw them lose their buffer at the summit of the standings, as they dropped to second place.

Liverpool will now be back to full strength as the quartet of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Alisson, and Stefan Bajcetic have returned to training. While Alexander-Arnold, Jota, and Alisson have featured this season, Spanish youngster Bajcetic is yet to make a single appearance due to injury.

In the absence of these stars, Jurgen Klopp had to rely on youngsters and fringe players such as Caoimhin Kelleher between the sticks and Conor Bradley at right-back. Jayden Danns was also called up from the academy to feature in attack for the Reds.

The club shared an update on the availability of the players on its social media handles with a training video in which they all featured.

The Reds' fans were excited by the return to fitness of their stars, and they shared their reactions on X.

Popular journalist Fabrizio Romano also posted about the return of the stars on X.

"🚨🔴 Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jota and Bajčetić are all back training for Liverpool.

Huge boost for Jurgen Klopp and #LFC ahead of final weeks of the season."

A fan shared their thoughts on the effect of the news on rival teams.

"Its going to be scary but not for ha"

Another fan shared his excitement at the news of the returning players.

"I can’t believe my eyes. Wow. Something has just gotten rock solid in my body"

A fan shared his thoughts on the involvement of forward Jota with the side.

"Jota has to start every game now untill the end if we want a chance of winning it"

Another fan shared the confidence in the team finishing the season strongly.

"Full squad 🌕.. time to round up business in a fantastic fashion 🥳🥰"

Klopp will have a chance to name them in his squad for the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal against Atalanta on Thursday. The manager will be pleased to have them back for the run-in.

Liverpool reach agreement in principle for Klopp replacement

Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle with Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim to take over at the end of the season. The Reds were keen on the Portuguese tactician to be their next manager after Jurgen Klopp announced his impending exit.

According to Sky Sports, the Portuguese tactician has reached an agreement with the Premier League giants on a three-year contract. The 39-year-old will wait for club-to-club negotiations to be concluded, after which he will be officially announced as the new Liverpool manager.

Amorim was also on the radar of multiple sides across Europe, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea. The young manager is very highly rated, and will work with a number of new executives at Anfield, including Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes, and Pedro Marques.

