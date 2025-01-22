"Tired of his attitude", "He is annoying lately" - Fans slam Real Madrid star as he picks up yellow card that will see him miss final UCL league tie

Fans on social media have criticized Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr for picking up a yellow card in their 5-1 win over Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League. The Brazilian winger has now racked up three bookings in the UCL and will miss their final league phase game against Brest on Wednesday, January 29.

Vinicius has had an ongoing problem with discipline so far this season. In 26 games across competitions, he has now picked up 10 yellow cards and one straight red card. While he remains one of Real Madrid's most important players, his penchant for picking up cards and getting into trouble with the referee has become frustrating for fans.

Vinicius was instrumental in their 5-1 win over Salzburg at the Santiago Bernabeu today (January 22), scoring two goals. While the winger's abilities are hardly questionable, his yellow card for needlessly diving in the penalty box has drawn the ire of the fans. They slammed him for his attitude and discipline on the pitch with comments like these:

"Tired of his attitude," a fan wrote.

"He is annoying lately man..." another complained.

"[Its] like I said yesterday he will do something silly and why did he [have] to dive?" another fan added.

"FFS THE HELL IS WRONG WITH HIM!!" a fan wrote.

"This guy misses half the games per season because of match bans," another stated.

"I'm so tired of this guy man ... so many suspensions this season. Laliga own still on, got another for ucl .. just bad," a fan said.

"I don’t know if it’s just me. But am sick of defending Vini Jr," another fan added.

Real Madrid secure impressive 5-1 win over Red Bull Salzburg

Real Madrid secured an impressive 5-1 win over Red Bull Salzburg and have given themselves a good chance of securing a top-eight finish. Rodrygo opened the scoring from close range after a flick from Jude Bellingham (23'). The Brazil international scored his second goal of the game with a curling beauty (34') after another assist by Bellingham.

Kylian Mbappe made it three by tapping the ball into an open net (48'). Vinicius Jr scored Los Blancos' fourth, finishing off a perfect through-pass from Luka Modric (55').

The Brazilian winger scored his second of the night and Real Madrid's fifth, beating the goalkeeper from close range (77'). However, Los Blancos' defense faltered at the last, with Mads Bidstrump powering a volley into the roof of the net (85').

