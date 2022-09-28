"Tite's favoritism is going to cost us big time" "Not watching" - Brazil fans fume as 'shambolic' attacker starts alongside Neymar and Richarlison in attack 

Brazil fans were left furious as coach Tite decided to start Raphinha alongside Neymar and Richarlison in the attack.

The Barcelona attacker didn't have a convincing performance during his team's 3-0 win against Ghana. However, Tite decided to start the former Leeds United man yet again against Tunisia.

Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta have also started for the Selecaos, along with Raphinha. However, Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. and Manchester United's Antony didn't make the cut.

Fans were quick to point out that Raphinha had a shambolic performance against Ghana. Some fans were so infuriated that they denied watching the game.

Many believe Vinicius Jr. also needs to be included in the line-up as this will be the last game for the Selecaos before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on November 20.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Tite announced his lineup for the clash against Tunisia on September 28:

CR7 Ultra @Magical91941206 Can't believe Raphinha is starting, he's been shambolic recently. Tite's favoritism is going to cost us Can't believe Raphinha is starting, he's been shambolic recently. Tite's favoritism is going to cost us

CR7 Ultra @Magical91941206 Raphinha playing, I'm not watching Raphinha playing, I'm not watching

henry @henryy1_ raphinha fez um jogo mal e já tão colocando o cara como ruim, sendo q o cara foi o unico q entregou na seleção um bom futebol raphinha fez um jogo mal e já tão colocando o cara como ruim, sendo q o cara foi o unico q entregou na seleção um bom futebol

🦅🔰 @_Natnaell @BrasilEdition Raphinia was terrible against Ghana. Antony should have started instead of him imo @BrasilEdition Raphinia was terrible against Ghana. Antony should have started instead of him imo

CR7 Ultra @Magical91941206 Raphinha is massively overrated Raphinha is massively overrated

𝐍.𝐑.𝐉 @MisterCuler



He fukin has Antony to play with but still twitter.com/BarcaTimes/sta… BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes | Raphinha starts for Brazil against Tunisia. | Raphinha starts for Brazil against Tunisia. #BRA ✅| Raphinha starts for Brazil against Tunisia. #BRA 🇧🇷 https://t.co/MR3rnxbWzG That Mfkr rested all Madridistas as @MarioCortegana said and started Raphinha whom we requested to put safe...He fukin has Antony to play with but still That Mfkr rested all Madridistas as @MarioCortegana said and started Raphinha whom we requested to put safe...He fukin has Antony to play with but still😤 twitter.com/BarcaTimes/sta…

Raphinha made a move to Barcelona from Leeds United during the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old has made seven appearances for the Catalan club since, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The player has bagged three goals in ten international appearances for the Selecaos.

However, he has stiff competition in the wide positions for Brazil, with the likes of Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Antony all vying for a spot for themselves.

Former Brazil star Kaka shared his take on Neymar

Brazil superstar Neymar Jr.

Former Real Madrid and AC Milan superstar Ricardo Kaka recently stated that Neymar Jr. will be key to his country's success in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, the 2007 Ballon d'Or winner further noted that having the likes of Antony, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. in support will help the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar.

While speaking to MARCA, here is what the 40-yearold stated:

"Neymar is going to be the leader of Brazil in Qatar 2022. But it is very important that he has players like Vinicius by his side. In the 2018 World Cup, 'Ney' was the absolute protagonist, but now we have 'Vini', Raphinha, Richarlison, Antony. ... Who are not young promises but realities."

The legendary Brazilian went on to add:

"Vinicius, for example, is a star at Madrid and has scored the goal in the last Champions League final. This takes some pressure off Neymar, something that is very favorable for our interests."

