Tite steps down as Brazil head coach after heartbreaking FIFA World Cup exit against Croatia

Brazil manager Tite has left his post as the national team coach after the side's shock exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Selecao were eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar after suffering a 4-2 defeat to Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Vatreni took the tie to a shootout following a 1-1 draw in extra time.

Tite has left his role as Brazil's boss in the immediate aftermath of the loss as the tournament's favorites come to terms with their shock exit.

The 61-year-old took over the five-time FIFA World Cup winners in June 2016.

He has overseen 61 wins, 13 draws, and seven defeats in 81 matches.

The Brazilian coach's contract was coming to an end following a four-year extension he signed in 2018.

Tite's side won the Copa America in 2019 but have failed to make it past the quarter-finals for two consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Their exit to Croatia has many questioning the futures of veteran players such as Neymar, Marquinhos, and Thiago Silva.

However, one man who will no longer be part of the Selecao national team is Tite.

He joins a long list of managerial departures that have occurred throughout the campaign.

Luis Enrique resigned as Spain boss after their exit in the last 16 against Morocco on penalties.

Belgium's Roberto Martinez, Mexico's Gerardo Martino, Ghana's Otto Addo, and South Korea's Paulo Bento are the other managerial casualties.

Neymar equals Brazil icon Pele's official goalscoring record at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Neymar's strike was in vain

Neymar was heartbroken following his side's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker scored the opener in first-half added time of extra-time to give Selecao the lead in their quarter-final clash with Croatia.

However, Vatreni hit back through Bruno Petkovic in the 117th minute to shock Tite's men.

Neymar didn't take a penalty in their shootout demise against Zlatko Davic's side.

His extra-time effort for Selecao took his international tally to 77 goals in 124 caps.

He equaled Brazilian legend Pele's official goalscoring record in the process.

FIFA recognizes the Santos FC icon's record as 77, but the Brazilian Football Confederation and the former striker claim he has scored 95.

FIFA only counts fixtures between nations, and Pele has netted in friendly encounters against club sides.

However, Neymar's fantastic effort was not enough to seal his side a passage into the semi-finals of the World Cup.

