Barcelona identify 6 major targets for the summer - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified six players to augment their squad when the summer transfer window opens.

A report by Mundo Deportivo suggests that the Camp Nou outfit have outlined their summer transfer plans, with a focus on strangthening the defense, midfield and attack.

The Catalans have reportedly already agreed deals for the free arrivals of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie from Chelsea and AC Milan respectively.

There are further plans to sign another midfielder, with Manchester City man Bernardo Silva on their radar. Further raids on Chelsea could see Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso strangthen the full-back position at Nou Camp, while Robert Lewandowski is reportedly their preferred option to lead the line.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙆𝙊𝙐𝙏

Morning training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper ahead of Tuesday's



𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗡 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗖̧𝗔 𝗧𝗩+

🖥 barca.link/NbBG50IyVvG 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙆𝙊𝙐𝙏Morning training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper ahead of Tuesday's #BarçaCelta 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗡 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗖̧𝗔 𝗧𝗩+ ⚡️ 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙆𝙊𝙐𝙏 ⚡️Morning training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper ahead of Tuesday's #BarçaCelta 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗡 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗖̧𝗔 𝗧𝗩+🖥 barca.link/NbBG50IyVvG https://t.co/C3jg6UnMpY

The Poland international is currently at a crossroads with Bayern Munich over a contract extension and has just one year left on his current deal with the Bavarians.

However, any deal involving the 33-year-old would not come cheap, owing to his superb goalscoring ability.

The Blaugrana recently secured UEFA Champions League qualification with their last-gasp 2-1 away win over Real Betis on Saturday and attention has turned to their recruitment plans.

Immediately after the game, top executives in the club's hierarchy, including the club president, first vice-president and director of football all congratulated Xavi on the feat.

Barcelona's UEFA Champions League qualification gives them extra leverage to attract quality players

Real Betis v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Barcelona have had a mixed campaign this term but their resurgence under Xavi has helped them secure a top-four finish, while they also have their destiny in their hands to finish second.

Considering where the club were a few months ago, this represents an upwards trajectory and also has major positive consequences off the field.

For starters, qualification for Europe's premier club competition comes with a huge financial renumeration. A failure to qualify would have been disastrous for the club.

Furthermore, it also gives the club an extra edge in bidding for players, as the best players prefer to play in the biggest tournaments.

Not securing qualification to the UEFA Champions League would have made the club a less desirable destination, which would have been detrimental to Xavi's recruitment plans.

Edited by Diptanil Roy