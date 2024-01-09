“Title race, it was good knowing you”, “Season finished” - Liverpool fans dejected as key player suffers crushing injury blow

Fans have reacted after Liverpool announced the injury of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold hyperextended his knee during the 2-0 FA Cup win at Arsenal on Sunday (January 7). Reds assistant boss Pep Lijnders elaborated in a press conference ahead of the EFL Cup semifinal first leg at home to Fulham on Wednesday.

Admitting that Alexander-Arnold will be out for a while, Lijnders said (as per LIVERPOOL ECHO):

"Trent hyperextended his knee during the last game. So he has a little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee, and he will need time to recover. He had a scan, and he will be out for a few weeks, so let's see after that.

"He will get some rest, and, then, hopefully, he can come back to where he was. Because this guy was decisive in all the games and was the one who created constantly for us from deep and gave the team a high level of flexibility. We will really miss him."

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, starting 20 of 25 games, contributing two goals and nine assists. Fans were dejected with the news, reckoning it could derail the Reds' title charge, with one tweeting:

"title race, it was good knowing you..."

Another chimed in:

"season finished"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The Reds are alive in all four competitions, ahead of their upcoming home game with Fulham.

A look at Liverpool's fixtures in January

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have a relatively comfortable fixture list in January after a hectic holiday period leading up to the New Year.

After the EFL Cup semifinal first leg at home to Fulham, the Reds lock horns with Bournemouth in the Premier League on January 21 before travelling to the Cottagers three days later for the second leg.

The Premier League leaders face either Norwich City or Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round during the January 27 weekend before hosting Chelsea in the league on the final day of the month.