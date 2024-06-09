"To Carlos with affection" - Lionel Messi sends signed Inter Miami jersey to Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Spaniard's French Open win

Newly crowned French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz received a signed jersey from Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi ahead of his final win over Alexander Zverev on Sunday (June 9). The Spaniard prevailed in a five-set thriller, dropping three games in the last two sets.

Alcaraz - playing his first Roland Garros final - looked on course for a routine victory when he led 5-2 in the third set after the two players split the first two sets. However, Zverev won the next five sets to go 2-1 up, but the Spaniard responded emphatically.

For the second straight match, Alcaraz fought back from two sets to one down to win his first French Open title, becoming the first man to win his first three Grand Slam titles on as many different surfaces.

Meanwhile, Messi - currently on Argentina duty - sent his signed jersey to the Spaniard (as per Albiceleste Talk) before his final win over Zverev, writing:

"To Carlos with affection"

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has linked up with his Albiceleste teammates ahead of their friendly with Ecuador in Chicago on Sunday (June 9). Messi is expected to play some part in the game, as confirmed by manager Lionel Scaloni.

French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz chose Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in his all-time XI

Former World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is an avid football fan, supporting La Liga giants Real Madrid. However, he also included Barcelona icon Lionel Messi in his all-time XI along with Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

As per an Instagram post by Transfermarkt in June 2023, the 21-year-old picked Ronaldo and Messi in attack led by Ronaldo Nazario in his Dream11 comprising almost entirely of Real Madrid and Barcelona players.

In midfield, the Spaniard chose Los Blancos legends Zinedine Zidane and Luka Modric and Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta. In defence, he chose former Real Madrid full-back Roberto Carlos and Cafu, and Sergio Ramos (former Madrid defender) and Carles Puyol (former Barcelona defender) in the heart of defence, ahead of legendary Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

Lionel Messi spent 17 successful years at Barcelona before joining his current club Inter Miami last summer following a two-season stint with PSG.