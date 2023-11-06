"To be so disciplined" - Nigerian singer Davido chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Nigerian singer Davido picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi while presenting his opinion on the GOAT debate.

Both players have now left Europe after achieving a lot of success in the continent. Ronaldo represented some of the biggest clubs in Europe including Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. He won the UEFA Champions League trophy five times, the Premier League thrice, and La Liga and Serie A twice each, among other honors.

Meanwhile, Messi gained legendary status while playing for Barcelona and then spent two years in Paris Saint-Germain. He won the Champions League thrice, La Liga ten times, and got his hands on the Ligue 1 trophy twice, along with other honors.

Despite the 36-year-old Argentina skipper's achievements, Davido picked Ronaldo for his discipline. Speaking about the debate, he said (via Daily Post Nigeria):

"Cristiano for me, you know, what outcomes, very, very disciplined. I am a very, very disciplined person, you know, and to have that kind of success and to be so disciplined at the same time is something I’ve always admired about him. I like both of them. But, I personally, I’m a Ronaldo guy."

The former Los Blancos superstar's discipline has been lauded by several ex-colleagues in the past, including ex-Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba. Speaking about the man with whom he's shared the pitch 20 times, Pogba said (via MSN):

"The discipline of Ronaldo was unbelievable – I’ve never seen this. The discipline is on another level."

Currently, Ronaldo represents Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr while Messi plays his football in the USA for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo's and Lionel Messi's numbers after Europe exit

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first superstar footballer to leave the Premier League and join Saudi Arabia in December 2022. Ruben Neves, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, and Jordan Henderson, among others, followed in Ronaldo's footsteps and moved to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Since joining the Riyadh-based club Al-Nassr, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted 29 goals and assisted 11 in 35 appearances across all competitions. He's off to a brilliant start in the 2023/24 season, having bagged 15 goals and nine assists from 16 appearances.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi decided to join Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Barcelona icon has stamped his authority in the USA, scoring 11 goals and assisting five from 14 appearances across all competitions for the Herons.