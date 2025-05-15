Former Barcelona coach Carlos Rexach has claimed that the football world has to wait another 50 years to find another Lionel Messi amid Lamine Yamal comparisons. Yamal, who's often been likened to the legendary Argentine, has been touted to be his successor at his boyhood club after his recent exceptional performances.

Much like Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal rose from the ranks of Barcelona's youth academy, La Masia. He is a predominantly left-footed right winger, resembling Messi in his positional play too. The Spaniard also resembles the legendary forward in his impeccable dribbling skills, immaculate ball control, and playmaking skills.

Both players can create an impact in the game even without scoring, which is a hallmark of a great footballer. However, Yamal is only 17, and it could be too early to compare him to Lionel Messi.

In an interview with Argentine outlet Ole, former Barcelona scout and coaching staff member Carlos Rexach made a bold claim about Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal comparisons. He claimed Yamal is not at Messi's level and said (via Lance):

"No, Messi was more skillful, faster and did things at supersonic speed. Messi scored a lot of goals. Yamal is a good player, but he won't score as many goals as Messi did. It's scary to even think about Leo, because of everything he did."

Rexach was also of the opinion that every talented youngster should not be compared to Messi and continued:

"You can never stop missing Messi. There are a lot of people who, when a new player comes along, say, 'Oh, that one is just like Messi!' and I say, 'No!'. To expect a new Messi, we have to wait another 50 years and we won't see that. Messi was a phenomenon and he lasted for at least 15 years. These are the players we should treat separately."

Yamal is one of the most promising youngsters in the world today. In this season, he was exceptional for Barcelona, having contributed 16 goals and 24 assists in 52 outings across competitions.

When Lionel Messi showered praise on Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal - Source: Getty

In an interview with Simplemente Football last month, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi spoke highly of Lamine Yamal and his recent display. The Spaniard has been hailed as one of the best players in the world today. Comparing his growth with his own, the Argentina international said (via SPORTBible):

"It’s impressive what Lamine shows… he’s already been a Euro champion with Spain. He’s still only 17, he’s in a growth process, and he’ll continue to grow as a player and add things to his game, just like I did. He has incredible qualities, and he’s already one of the best players in the world."

Lionel Messi is unarguably considered the greatest legend in the history of Barcelona. He played for the club between 2004 and 2021, leading them to a club-record 35 titles. Although his sudden departure left a bitter taste for fans, it would be difficult to match up to his legacy at Barca for a long time.

