"To be on the same field as him would be a dream" - FC Goa star on potentially facing Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr side in ACL Two

FC Goa defender Brison Fernandes has admitted that he is eager to face Cristiano Ronaldo in the AFC Champions League Two. The Indian side are in the Preliminary Stage, and can qualify for the group stage to face Al-Nassr if they beat Al-Seeb.

Ad

Speaking to The Times of India, Brison said he is a fan of Ronaldo and tried to follow the Portuguese superstar. He added that it would be a dream to play against the Al-Nassr forward and said:

“All of us wonder how great it would be to play against a player of Ronaldo’s stature. Personally, I've been a huge fan. I adore him a lot and follow in every possible way, in whatever manner I can. To be on the same field as Ronaldo would be a dream.”

Ad

Trending

The AFC Champions League is a trophy Ronaldo has already set his sights on. The Al-Nassr captain spoke about the dream of winning the trophy earlier this year and said:

"The AFC Champions League is something I want to win for the club. I will continue to push and help Al Nassr to win titles. I believe that this year will be a good year for Al Nassr."

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to win a major trophy in his time at Al-Nassr. The Saudi side won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, and that remains their only silverware since the arrival of the Portuguese superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo explains decision to extend contract at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new two-year deal at Al-Nassr this summer amid interest from clubs playing at the FIFA Club World Cup. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward admitted that the 2026 FIFA World Cup was a key reason for his decision to stay and said (via ESPN):

Ad

"I had some offers to play [Club] World Cup but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long, because this is the season of the World Cup, at the end of the season. So I want to be ready not only for Al Nassr but also for the national team."

Ad

"This is why I want to stay, because I believe in the project -- not just the next two years but until 2034, which will be the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. I believe, too, that will be the most beautiful [World Cup] ever."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have bolstered their attack with the addition of João Félix from Chelsea. They are also in talks to sign Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich, while Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was also a target.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More