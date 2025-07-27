“To fill stadiums and sell tickets, nobody complains” - Javier Mascherano questions Lionel Messi suspension after Inter Miami draw 

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has hit out at the MLS for their decision to suspend Lionel Messi following his no-show at the All-Star game last week. The 38-year-old forward was absent as the Herons played out a goalless draw against FC Cincinnati in the MLS on Saturday.
Mascherano spoke with reporters after his side held the Eastern Conference leaders to a stalemate at their Chase Stadium home. He questioned the decision to suspend Messi after the MLS commissioner put out a statement only 24 hours earlier declaring that he understands the player's decision. He also asked if the suspension would have gone through if Inter Miami were playing away and not at home.
"I don’t like to speak about other people’s decisions, but it’s strange when something is said one day and the opposite happens the next. Messi has played an enormous number of matches. When it’s about selling tickets or filling stadiums, no one complains. But now that we had a home game, he’s suspended? Would they have done the same if we were playing away? It’s frustrating", he said (via GOAL).
Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba failed to turn up for the MLS All-Star game last week despite having been selected for the roster. The pair of veterans took the time to rest after what has been a gruelling season so far, and were slapped with a one-game suspension in accordance with the MLS rules.
Messi watched from the stands alongside new addition Rodrigo De Paul, who was unveiled on the pitch ahead of kick-off. The Herons dropped points against FC Cincinnati for the second time in ten days, having also lost to them away from home on July 17th.
Inter Miami boss rues Lionel Messi's absence following stalemate
Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has rued the absence of talisman Lionel Messi as his side played out a goalless draw against FC Cincinnati. The Herons failed to find the net against the MLS side for the second time in as many encounters this month.
In his post-match press conference, Mascherano pointed out that his side lacked the finishing touch they needed. He admitted that they missed the decisiveness Messi, who is their leading goalscorer, in the final third.
"We just lacked the finishing touch today. We had five or six really clear chances, and their goalkeeper did well. We’ve been scoring a lot recently. Of course, Messi wasn’t on the pitch and we felt his absence, but overall the performance was very strong - even though we still have room for improvement", he said (via GOAL).
Lionel Messi has scored 18 goals in as many MLS appearances this season, including 13 in his last ten appearances. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star will return to action for the Herons when they commence their Leagues Cup campaign against Atlas on Thursday.