"To be honest" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal star amid reports of Juventus move

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Gabriel Jesus is totally focused on being a success at Arsenal amid rumors that he might leave the club at the end of the season.

Jesus joined the Gunners from Manchester City in 2022 for a reported fee of £45 million. While the Brazilian has showcased his quality in the team's build-up play, the goals haven't been flowing for him.

Jesus has scored 19 goals and has provided 13 assists in 62 appearances so far. This season, he has scored eight goals and has provided six assists in 29 appearances across competitions.

The forward has also revealed that he is contemplating having a knee surgery at the end of the season and could even skip the Copa America 2024 with Brazil.

Reports have percolated that Jesus could leave at the end of the season and Juventus have been tipped to sign the striker. Fabrizio Romano, though, has dismissed these claims, saying (via The Boot Room):

"I'm not aware of anything between Juventus and Gabriel Jesus, to be honest. Zero informations in discussions or contacts as things stand. Gabriel is really focused on Arsenal and isn't planning to leave the club at this stage."

Jesus has struggled with fitness issues in recent months. He has often been used as a bench player, with Arteta opting to have Kai Havertz as the leading attacker for the team.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lauds Gabriel Jesus' toughness

Jesus came on as a second-half substitute in the first leg of Arsenal's 2-2 UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie at the Emirates Stadium this week (April 9). He played a key role in setting up Leandro Trossard for the Gunners' second goal.

Mikel Arteta has now praised Jesus for his commitment and the mindset to push through pain to serve his team. Arteta said (via The Guardian):

"If you ask any player, they'll say sometimes there's pain and they have to deal with it. That makes you as well, and Gabby has this toughness and character that he always wants to overcome."

Arteta, though, also has other fitness issues to worry about as the Spaniard revealed that Gabriel Magalhaes is a doubt for the side's Premier League clash at home against Aston Villa on Sunday, April 14.

