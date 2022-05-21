"To be honest" - Manchester United star David De Gea makes bold claim about the 2021-22 season

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has shared his thoughts on his personal season ahead of their final Premier League match on May 22. The Spaniard stated that he worked really hard and is proud of his performance.

The Red Devils will take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to conclude a disappointing campaign. Ahead of the game, De Gea said on Manchester United's official website:

“It will always have been a tough season for us, but I am very proud of my season, to be honest. I worked really hard in the summer to be here and be ready to play and show my qualities for the team. I think I did very well. I played very consistent this season and helped the team a lot.”

De Gea has arguably been one of only two shining lights for United this season alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spaniard has pulled off remarkable saves throughout the campaign.

He has made 126 saves in the Premier League this season and is third on the list behind Kasper Schmeichel (130) in second and Illan Meslier at the top (139). However, he has kept only eight clean sheets and is fifth on the list for most goals conceded with 56 goals. This highlights the issues United have had in defense this season.

De Gea, like United fans, will hope that incoming manager Erik ten Hag will be able to address some of these issues next season.

Manchester United will need to win against Crystal Palace to hold on to their UEFA Europa League spot

While Manchester United have had a terrible season so far, it could still get worse. They were eliminated from all cup competitions and missed out on the fourth spot as well. They will achieve their lowest-ever points tally in the Premier League even if they beat Palace on the final day.

However, they will need to find the motivation to beat the Eagles to hold on to their current spot (6th). Seventh-placed West Ham United are just two points below Manchester United and play Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day.

If the Hammers beat Brighton and United fail to win at Palace, the Red Devils will drop into the UEFA Europa Conference League next season. Even a draw wouldn't be enough for the Red Devils due to West Ham's superior goal difference (11-1).

