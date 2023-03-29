“To be honest” – Virat Kohli reveals what he would do if he shared a table with Cristiano Ronaldo and Roger Federer

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has opened up about his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and Roger Federer. Kohli has long been an avid fan of the sporting legends and recently displayed his fandom once again.

In an interview with RCB Bold Diaries, he said:

“I’ll just keep quiet and listen to both of them. To be honest, I don’t have much to add to that conversation. It’s all soaking in and listening to some of the greatest athletes in the history of sports,” Kohli said on RCB Bold Diaries.

The RCB star is a well-known fan of Ronaldo. He notably made a post on social media in December 2022, referring to the Al-Nassr forward as the 'GOAT'. This came after Ronaldo had a tough few months, having his contract with Manchester United terminated. He was also benched for Portugal during the World Cup.

Kohli is also a massive supporter of Roger Federer. The Swiss maestro announced his retirement from the sport in 2022 and Kohli made a video congratulating him on a fantastic career. Federer even replied back to Kohli, thanking him for his support.

Kohli said:

"Hello Roger, it's a great honour for me to be able to send this video across for you congratulating you on a phenomenal career that has given us so many beautiful moments and memories," Kohli said.

Ex-Sporting coach lashes out at Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo has been at the receiving end of criticism from Manuel Jose.

Former Sporting Lisbon manager Manuel Jose has ripped into Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo. The coach referred to the Al-Nassr star as selfish and greedy.

Jose said (via Record):

"He doesn't know how to finish his career. It's money and more money. 'Fresh air' would be if they took Ronaldo out of the national team. He behaved badly with Fernando Santos, with his colleagues and with the Portuguese."

"He has a dollar sign in each eye, and Bruno Fernandes just told the truth and put him in his place."

"Ronaldo will go down in history as the greatest or one of the greatest scorers in world football. No one takes that away from you. Now he has an ego the size of the world and he only thinks about himself.

"On the field, it's him, then him and then him again. He only thinks about himself and no one else. He still hasn't been able to understand how old he is, that he is playing in a peripheral league and that he is no longer the Ronaldo of old times."

Ronaldo had a rough 2022, with souring relations at Manchester United leading to the mutual termination of his contract in December. He also saw his role for Portugal diminish, as he was benched during the knockout matches at the World Cup.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has since joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on a staggering deal reportedly around €200 million a year.

