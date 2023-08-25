"To be honest, any win will do" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for PL encounter between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest

Dimitar Berbatov has tipped Manchester United to defeat Nottingham Forest 2-1 in their upcoming Premier League fixture. The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last week.

According to the former Premier League striker, the Manchester-based outfit are in need of a victory at the moment. Speaking to Metro about his prediction for the game, Berbatov said:

"It’s a must-win for Manchester United otherwise people will talk about a crisis in the team. They need to wake up and start playing, otherwise, the season will be over and it will be another one that has passed away without the success that everybody is expecting. United need to win and they need to do it with style. But to be honest, any win will do."

Erik ten Hag's side were unconvincing in their opening league fixture against Wolves. Despite coming away with a 1-0 victory in that game, it was Wolves who had the greater number of shots (23 and 15) and attempts on goal (six and three).

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest visit Old Trafford after securing a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in their previous Premier League match. Taiwo Awoniyi has found the back of the net in each of his club's league fixtures so far and will be looking to add to his tally on Saturday (August 26).

"We will have more players to score a goal"- Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes returning players will add goals

Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag addressed the press following Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last week. The Red Devils failed to find the back of the net despite clear chances for both Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

Currently, Ten Hag is missing new striker Rasmus Hojlund, who is yet to make his debut for Manchester United due to injury. Claiming that his forwards are close to returning, the former Ajax boss said (via ESPN):

"If all goes well, Marital is on the way back, Hojlund also is coming, so we will have more players to score a goal. The players on the pitch can also score goals."

The Carabao Cup winners from last season have managed to score just one goal in two Premier League outings. If the club are to challenge for the title this season, Ten Hag will need to find an answer to goal-scoring concerns soon.