“To just be a good citizen in camp will not be enough” - Thomas Tuchel warns Arsenal star despite England call-up

England manager Thomas Tuchel has warned Myles Lewis-Skelly that he needs to start for Arsenal if he wants to continue getting selected for the national team. The Englishman has not started any of the Premier League matches this season, but was called up for the England squad today, October 3.

Ad

Speaking to the media after announcing his squad for the friendly against Wales and the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Latvia, Tuchel said that Lewis-Skelly needs to be playing regularly for Arsenal.

He added that the teenager got more starts than expected last season, and that has seen him get in the spotlight, and said:

"It maybe becomes a problem for him, yeah. To just be a good citizen in camp will not be enough over the course of a year. He was a very good player in camp, a very good teammate but to just be a good teammate can maybe not be enough to stay the whole year with us. Of course, you have to perform at club level on a regular basis. In the last camp he got the credit. I was convinced we had to take care of him and nominate him because he accelerated his career."

Ad

Trending

"He was part of a very successful camp, so he gets the reward for that. But if you remember he was not part of the 20-man squad for the match in Serbia. Still, his behaviour was outstanding even if he was not part of the squad. His training attitude, to push and support the guys who were on the pitch was outstanding and of the highest level."

Ad

"So, he’s one of the players who benefits from this position to stick with the same squad. But the performance will also be a key factor in the next month. He benefits also from the proximity of the camps that it [the last one] was only three weeks ago."

Myles Lewis-Skelly has played 45 matches for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, scoring once and assisting thrice. He also got four appearances for England, all coming under Tuchel this year.

Ad

Mikel Arteta sees Arsenal star as a midfielder in the future

Myles Lewis-Skelly played mostly as a left-back last season for Arsenal, 41 of his 45 matches under Mikel Arteta, while playing in the midfield just four times. However, the Gunners manager believes that the Englishman still has a future as a midfielder and said (via TBR Football):

"Especially because if you look at the amount of time that Myles defends and attacks in certain spaces, he’s much more a midfielder than a full-back. But there are moments that he needs to be in that position. He can absolutely do it. He’s shown it. He’s done it at the highest level in the Champions League so there’s no question about that.”

Myles Lewis-Skelly signed a long-term contract at Arsenal earlier this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More