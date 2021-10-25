"To lose to Liverpool in any game of football hurts" - Manchester United captain Harry Maguire laments 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford

Manchester United supporters did not require any assistance in letting their emotions boil over after watching their team suffer one of their worst-ever defeats at the hands of Liverpool, who thrashed them 5-0. Captain Harry Maguire, who had a horrible afternoon at Old Trafford, fuelled the fire by making some ill-timed comments in the aftermath of their humiliating performance.

An outstanding Liverpool team crushed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, with Mohamed Salah's hat-trick propelling them to their largest win on Mancunian soil since 1925. Liverpool's other scorers were Diogo Jota and Naby Keita, while Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was sent off 15 minutes after coming on as a substitute for a dangerous challenge on the Guinean.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "We apologise to the fans, it's nowhere near good enough." Harry Maguire apologises to the Manchester United fans for their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool 🗣 "We apologise to the fans, it's nowhere near good enough." Harry Maguire apologises to the Manchester United fans for their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool https://t.co/3KG0qmUusi

"I'm here because I have to be here," Maguire told the reporter, referring to his need to speak to the media after the game. Maguire's words, predictably, sparked outrage on social media, with enraged supporters venting their frustrations on Twitter.

Hugh Woozencroft, host of talkSPORT, slammed the defender for stating he was compelled to conduct the interview rather than wanting to. He said on Twitter:

"Did Harry Maguire really say he's only giving an interview because he has to'??? You're the captain of Manchester United and you just lost 5-0 at home to Liverpool. It's your job to front up! P.S Everything he said was a MESS."

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire apologizes to fans

Harry Maguire in action for Manchester United

Maguire went on to apologize to Red Devils fans across the world for the manner of the defeat. He said:

“We apologize to the fans, it was nowhere near good enough for this club. They stuck with us right to the end and we appreciate that but as a club we have to do better. I am so disappointed; we gave them so many chances."

“They were so clinical. We had a lot of chances ourselves but I am a defender and to concede four in the first half especially at Old Trafford is nowhere near good enough.”

Solskjaer is likely to face heavy pressure from the Manchester United hierarchy as he battles to save his job, but Maguire insists the players have to look at themselves and take their share of the responsibility.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN 🗣️ Harry Maguire's assessment of yesterday's defeat:"At the moment I am hurt, disappointed, I am looking at myself, every player should do. Every player has to look at themselves because to lose that game in the way we did is so way near good enough." 😞 #MUFC 🗣️ Harry Maguire's assessment of yesterday's defeat:"At the moment I am hurt, disappointed, I am looking at myself, every player should do. Every player has to look at themselves because to lose that game in the way we did is so way near good enough." 😞#MUFC https://t.co/iogBPx5lnf

“As a player I know myself. I’ll be looking at myself and my individual performance. We have to stick together, there is no point blaming each other but looking at ourselves. Look in the mirror when we get home tonight and think about where we can do better."

"To lose to Liverpool in any game of football hurts. The rivals, the way we lost the game, to be 4-0 down at half time in front of our fans… like I say it is not good enough.”

