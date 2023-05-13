“To play for Manchester United you have to be special” – Man United star sends message to Alejandro Garnacho after goal against Wolves

Alejandro Garnacho came on as a 82nd-minute substitute and scored a spectacular goal as Manchester United defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers by a scoreline of 2-0 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils ended their two-game losing streak courtesy of the performance. Bruno Fernandes, who assisted Garnacho, reacted to the 18-year-old's strike as he told BBC after the clash against Wolves (via Manchester Evening News);

"To play for Manchester United you have to be special. This club is massive and we know the past. He [Garnacho] is another one coming through. We are really happy for him."

Garnacho has now scored five goals and has provided five assists in 32 games across competitions for the senior team this season.

United, meanwhile, came on level with third-placed Newcastle United as a result of their win. Both teams have 66 points on the board from 35 matches this term. Speaking about the team's ambitions of securing a top four finish, Fernandes said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We need six points to secure our place [top four]. If we win our games we will be in the Champions League. We don’t need to focus on anyone else, it is in our hands."

The Red Devils will want to finish their campaign strongly and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Bruno Fernandes reacted to Manchester United's win against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Heading into their clash against Wolves, Manchester United lost two back-to-back Premier League away games against Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United by 1-0 scorelines.

Hence, the win against Wolves was a much welcome boost for the team. Fernandes reacted to the performance, telling BBC after the conclusion of the game:

"The spirit was there, a really professional performance. We knew how important it was to get the three points and we know we need to finalise the position in the top four. Their goalkeeper [Bentley] did a great game, his first game in the Premier League, he was amazing. Great saves and we have to give him a compliment."

Manchester United will return to action on May 20 to take on Bournemouth in a Premier League away clash. They can keep up the pressure on third-placed Newcastle with a win.

