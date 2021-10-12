"To be playing with him is a terrific feeling" - Marcus Rashford reflects on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is delighted to see Cristiano Ronaldo return to Old Trafford, both as a player and a fan of the club.

The 23-year-old believes the Portuguese ace's presence and winning mentality could help the Red Devils win trophies once again. He told the BBC:

"That's a great feeling for me, as a player, but also as a fan of the club as well. It's always nice when a club legend finds a way back to the club. To be playing with him back at Old Trafford is a terrific feeling and hopefully gives us a push to start winning more trophies."

utdreport @utdreport Marcus Rashford on Ronaldo returning to #mufc : "That's a great feeling for me, as a player, but also as a fan of the club as well — to be playing with him back at Old Trafford is a terrific feeling and hopefully gives us a push to start winning more trophies." #mulive [bbc] Marcus Rashford on Ronaldo returning to #mufc: "That's a great feeling for me, as a player, but also as a fan of the club as well — to be playing with him back at Old Trafford is a terrific feeling and hopefully gives us a push to start winning more trophies." #mulive [bbc]

Marcus Rashford missed the start of the new campaign due to various injuries following a long season with Manchester United and England. However, the forward is expected to return to first-team action after the international break.

The Englishman is believed to be the final piece in Manchester United's front three, which will comprise two new summer arrivals in Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Marcus Rashford's return could help Manchester United get out of a poor run of form and could also take some of the burden off Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already settled in at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has not looked out of place since his summer move from Juventus to Manchester United. The 36-year-old helped the Red Devils to a 4-1 win over Newcastle United as he netted twice in his second debut for the club.

Since then, Cristiano Ronaldo has not looked back. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored five goals in six matches across all competitions, including a late winner against Villarreal in the Champions League.

However, things haven't been smooth for Manchester United as a whole. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have struggled to produce results against weaker opposition.

Also Read

Manchester United have dropped valuable points in the Premier League following their defeat to Aston Villa and a 1-1 draw against Everton. The Red Devils' draw against the Toffees took them two points behind league leaders Chelsea.

B/R Football @brfootball Sir Alex told Khabib that Ronaldo should've started vs. Everton 👀 Sir Alex told Khabib that Ronaldo should've started vs. Everton 👀 https://t.co/BV5anO8gNi

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh