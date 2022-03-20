"To replace Mohamed Salah is an almost impossible task" - Paul Robinson feels there's only one possible outcome from contract standoff between Liverpool and star forward

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has stated that 'there is only one possible outcome' for the contract situation of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

He has also claimed that it will be an 'impossible task' for the Reds to replace the star forward if he makes an exit from Anfield.

The former Tottenham Hotspur keeper reckons that there is only one possible solution to the contract standoff and that is a summer exit for the 29-year-old.

Salah's contract at Anfield expires in the summer of 2023 and Fabrizio Romano reported last week that contract talks have broken down and it is in the club's hands right now.

It is, however, understood that the Egyptian wants to stay at Liverpool but is not willing to budge on his wage demands.

Paul Robinson fears that there is only one solution to the conundrum and that is a summer exit for the Egyptian King.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Steven Gerrard is the only player in Liverpool's history with more Premier League goal contributions than Mo Salah Steven Gerrard is the only player in Liverpool's history with more Premier League goal contributions than Mo Salah 🇪🇬👑 https://t.co/l6vbVZkUJO

Robinson told Football Insider:

“It’s a difficult situation. If nobody is willing to budge there is only one possible outcome and that is that he leaves."

The 42-year-old has insisted that he is certain that Jurgen Klopp will do everything to sort out the contract situation as replacing Salah is an 'impossible task'.

The former England number one has claimed that the Reds will struggle without Salah's output up front despite their strength in depth up front.

“I am sure Klopp is doing all he can do get the club to budge slightly. To replace Mohamed Salah is an almost impossible task. How much is that going to cost? Liverpool have got other quality options in attack but Salah’s responsible for a lot of the goals. If he leaves there would be a big onus on other players. It would leave a huge gap were he to leave.”

Replacing Mohamed Salah will indeed be difficult for Liverpool

Despite Liverpool's excellent success rate in the transfer market, it is obvious that they will struggle to replace someone as prolific as Salah.

The 29-year-old has been nothing short of remarkable since making his move to Anfield from AS Roma in 2017.

Sam @SamueILFC Fans who think we can replace Salah are crazy. You simply cannoh replace a winger with 209 G/A in 237 games. Those stats are simply irreplaceable. Fans who think we can replace Salah are crazy. You simply cannoh replace a winger with 209 G/A in 237 games. Those stats are simply irreplaceable.

In 239 games for the Reds over the years, the Egyptian has scored a total of 153 goals and provided 57 assists.

The 29-year-old is set to clinch his third Premier League Golden Boot in five years and missed out on it once by a narrow margin of one goal.

Salah is arguably the best player in the world at the moment and it would be impossible for the Merseyside club to find a capable successor to their beloved 'Egyptian King'.

Edited by Diptanil Roy